Deion Sanders' Colorado tenure begins with a 45-42 upset win over No. 17 TCU

The Deion Sanders era at Colorado started with a massive upset.

The Buffaloes got a late fourth-down stop with 55 seconds to go to hang on for a 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday. QB Shedeur Sanders — the son of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — set the Colorado single-game record for passing yards while two-way star Travis Hunter had 11 catches as a wide receiver and an interception as a defensive back.

“I’m so thankful right now … man I’m loving these kids," Deion Sanders told Fox after the game. "Great joy for me to have this opportunity.”

Shedeur became the first player in Colorado history to throw for over 500 yards as he was 38-of-47 passing for 510 yards and threw four TDs. A lot of those yards came after the catch, but that doesn’t discount how well he threw the ball in his first game with the Buffaloes.

Hunter played over 100 snaps in his first game as a Colorado player. He started at both receiver and defensive back and led the team with 11 catches for 119 yards while Jimmy Horn Jr. had 11 catches for 117 yards.