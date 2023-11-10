Deion Sanders has no problem with fights breaking out during Colorado practices: 'It's a great thing'

Colorado v UCLA PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

If you're taking part in one of Deion Sanders' practices and you find yourself part of a skirmish with teammates, you better get involved or you're going to get an earful from the head coach.

That's what happened in August when he scolded players for walking away while a fight was going on. "If one fights, we all fight," he told them.

So it should come as no surprise that Sanders commented this week during the Colorado Football Coaches Show that he likes seeing his players mix it up during practice.

"We've had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like," Sanders said. "It's a great thing. I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don't break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don't.

"Some guys fight hoping for the break up. No, we're going to let you go. I love it. They've been getting after it. It's almost like a rededication. It's almost like a refocus. I love where we are. We've had great practices this week, offense, defense, as well as special teams."

Sanders would sure like to see the effects of that practice aggression turn into results on the field. The Buffaloes are 4-5 and have lost five out of their last six games, including their last three. They face no. 21 Arizona on Saturday and finish the regular season against Washington State and Utah.

Colorado must win at least two of its last three games to become bowl eligible.