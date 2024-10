Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers is poses with his 2018-2019 Championship ring from when he played on the Toronto Raptors during a presentation before playing the Toronto Raptors in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

After 15 years in the NBA, Danny Green is calling it a career. He announced his decision on his YouTube channel.

Green was only one of four players in NBA history to win a championship with three different teams — the Spurs in 2014, the Raptors in 2019 and the Lakers in 2020.

This story will be updated.