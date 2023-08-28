The Danny Ainge System: Using Sabermetrics to rate every NBA team's top executive

Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz SALT LAKE CITY UT- OCTOBER 26: Danny Ainge, CEO of the Utah Jazz, watches warm-up before their game against the Houston Rockets at the Vivint Arena on October 26, 2022 in Salt Lake City Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images) (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

It has been three years since last we experimented with what I will call The Danny Ainge System, using baseball's Sabermetrics to evaluate NBA front offices. It is inspired by both Ainge's stint with the Toronto Blue Jays and the similaritiesbetween Daryl Morey's brand of team-building and Billy Beane's Moneyball.

The method was originally created to rate draft histories, and we have expanded it this time around to cover an executive's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.

Each transaction is still categorized in baseball terms based on the original formula (for the most part):

HR: Bona fide All-Stars

3B: Top-flight performers

2B: Front-end rotation players

1B: Other noteworthy contributors

BB: Lateral and inconclusive moves

K: Diminished returns

We then calculated every executive's on-base and slugging percentages, combining them to determine their OPS within each category and overall. They are by overall OPS, excepting executives who assumed decision-making duties in the past year: Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth, Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin, Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields, Washington Wizards team president Michael Winger and Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. The sample sizes for them are simply too small.

Ratings fluctuate more with less experience. For example, Brian Wright's 1.642 OPS since replacing R.C. Buford as San Antonio Spurs GM in 2019 is less impressive than Kevin Pritchard's 1.591 OPS in a decade's work as lead decision-maker for the Portland Trail Blazers (2007-10) and Indiana Pacers (since 2017), much like Mickey Mantle's .977 OPS in 18 seasons is more impressive than Aaron Judge's .980 OPS in eight.

(Note: Transactions after the 2023 trade deadline are too recent to rate, so Wright is not yet credited for drafting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick this year, a meatball over the middle of the plate.)

As you can imagine, there is a ton of variance among and across the three categories for which to account, but the same basic principle applies across the board. Pat Riley is the only current executive to hit home runs in each of the three categories, drafting Dwyane Wade (2003) and Bam Adebayo (2017), trading for Alonzo Mourning (1995), Tim Hardaway (1996) and Shaquille O'Neal (2004) and signing LeBron James (2010), Chris Bosh (2010) and Jimmy Butler (2019) for a league-best eight home run decisions in his career.

Not all home runs are created equal. Tim Connelly's second-round selection of Nikola Jokić in 2014 is the equivalent of a 550-foot walk-off grand slam. Kevin Durant was served on a platter to Sam Presti as a No. 2 overall pick in 2007. Both count the same in OPS, which in the long run should prevent any one transaction from defining an executive's career. Same goes for strikeouts. Connelly's acquisition of Rudy Gobert was like a strikeout looking with a wild-card berth hanging in the balance. Presti's inconsequential eight-player trade that resulted in a net loss of two future second-round picks also goes into the books as a strikeout.

It should all come out in the wash. The mean overall OPS is 1.430. Only nine of the 25 executives we rated fell below that rating, and all but one of them (Mitch Kupchak) has fewer than eight years on the job, which tracks with the notion the league has made significant strides in its practice of hiring decision-makers.

It is a good sign that the mean OPS for trades (1.480) is higher than that of draft picks (1.389), since the latter is a more difficult process. Likewise, the lower mean OPS for free-agent signings (1.283) is reflective of the idea that it is increasingly harder for decision-makers to sign impactful players into salary cap space.

We also weeded out a ton of transactions to streamline the system. Most swaps of second-round picks and salary dumps that do not cost teams anything of significance are eliminated. A series of trades that is tied together is generally combined into one transaction. Executives are not credited with strikeouts for whiffing on late second-round picks, but they can benefit from reaching base with any of them (i.e., Philadelphia 76ers reserve Paul Reed, the 58th overall pick in 2020). Likewise for veteran minimum free-agent signings.

A few more items of interest before revealing the rankings:

Context matters. Ainge's decision to trade the No. 1 overall pick for No. 3 and a lightly protected future first-rounder goes down as a triple, not a home run, even though it landed him Jayson Tatum. It was a home run draft pick, but the trade netted Romeo Langford. Ainge is rewarded for the process, but the result could have been better if the additional asset were not a late lottery pick in a top-heavy draft.

All outgoing transactions are italicized.

Trades are evaluated in their entirety but listed only by the most meaningful aspects of the deal in the interest of clarity. In some cases, trades are defined by the outgoing assets (and therefore italicized).

Transactions made in haste are handicapped. The Los Angeles Clippers' selection of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would have been a home run if Lawrence Frank had not miscalculated his value after a year. Jon Horst signed Christian Wood to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018, only to waive him six months later.

Sign-and-trade transactions are listed as free-agent signings and eliminated from trade evaluations, except in instances when the cost is notably cumbersome. For example, if Elton Brand still called the shots in Philadelphia, he would be issued a strikeout for facilitating Butler's move to the Miami Heat.

There are a ton of ancillary conclusions we can draw from these rankings. Why would the Charlotte Hornets leave Kupchak in charge of making this year's No. 2 overall pick? How is it that not one woman has been given the chance to lead an NBA front office? Isn't it strange how Riley can simultaneously be so effective at signing undrafted free agents and so ineffective at drafting late in the first round? This exercise is meant more for critical analysis of executives' records than gut reaction to their rankings.

This is a massive undertaking. We have essentially evaluated every transaction made by a current executive, combing through each decision-maker's record multiple times. Basketball Reference and Spotrac were invaluable in the process of analyzing transactions and contract details, respectively.

This is a work in progress. Rafael Stone's No. 2 overall selection of Jalen Green in 2020 could stretch a double into a triple by the end of this season. If you think a transaction is improperly scored, I want to hear about it, especially if you think we misjudged how one poor move made a better one possible.

It is encouraging that the system spit out the following rankings for executives in each category ...

Top 5 executives: Draft picks

(Minimum five transactions)

Tim Connelly, Denver Nuggets (2013-22) • Minnesota Timberwolves (2022-)

Zach Kleiman, Memphis Grizzlies (2019-)

Masai Ujiri, Denver Nuggets (2010-13) • Toronto Raptors (2013-)

Rafael Stone, Houston Rockets (2020-)

Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-)

Top 5 executives: Trades

(Minimum five transactions)

Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics (2003-2021) • Utah Jazz (2021-)

Kevin Pritchard, Portland Trail Blazers (2007-10) • Indiana Pacers (2017-)

Masai Ujiri, Denver Nuggets (2010-13) • Toronto Raptors (2013-)

Pat Riley, Miami Heat (1995-)

Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks (2017-)

Top 5 executives: Free-agent signings

(Minimum five transactions)

James Jones, Phoenix Suns (2018-)

Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers (2019-)

Kevin Pritchard, Portland Trail Blazers (2007-10) • Indiana Pacers (2017-)

Pat Riley, Miami Heat (1995-)

Daryl Morey, Houston Rockets (2007-20) • Philadelphia 76ers (2020-)

Those guys have been good at those particular skills! As for the overall ratings, without further ado ...

25. Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks (2021-)

Draft picks (OBP: 1.000 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 2.000)

1B: Jaden Hardy (37th, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .500 • SLG: .333 • OPS: .833)

1B: Christian Wood [2022]

BB: Kyrie Irving [2023]

K: Josh Richardson [2021] • Kristaps Porzingis [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .333 • SLG: .333 • OPS: .667)

1B: Reggie Bullock (2021)

K: Sterling Brown (2021) • JaVale McGee (2022)

TOTALS ...OBP: .500 • SLG: .429 • OPS: .929

24. Mitch Kupchak, Los Angeles Lakers (2000-17) • Charlotte Hornets (2018-)

Draft picks (OBP: .636 • SLG: .793 • OPS: 1.429)

3B: Andrew Bynum (10th, 2005)

2B: LaMelo Ball (3rd, 2020) • Julius Randle (7th, 2014) • Brandon Ingram (2nd, 2016) • Devonte' Graham (34th, 2018)

1B: Luke Walton (32nd, 2003) • Sasha Vujačić (27th, 2004) • Ronny Turiaf (37th, 2005) • Jordan Farmar (26th, 2006) • Jordan Clarkson (46th, 2014) • D'Angelo Russell (2nd, 2015) • Larry Nance Jr. (27th, 2015) • Ivica Zubac (32nd, 2016) • P.J. Washington (12th, 2019) • Jalen McDaniels (52nd, 2019) • Nick Richards (42nd, 2020) • Mark Williams (15th, 2022)

BB: Marc Gasol (48th, 2007) • Miles Bridges (12th, 2018) • Cody Martin (36th, 2019) • Bryce McGowens (40th, 2022)

K: Kareem Rush (20th, 2002) • Brian Cook (24th, 2003) • Von Wafer (39th, 2005) • Javaris Crittenton (19th, 2007) • Sun Yue (40th, 2007) • Devin Ebanks (43rd, 2010) • Darius Morris (41st, 2011) • Anthony Brown (34th, 2015) • Vernon Carey Jr. (32nd, 2020) • James Bouknight (11th, 2021) • Kai Jones (19th, 2021) • JT Thor (37th, 2021)

Trades (OBP: .560 • SLG: .533 • OPS: 1.093)

HR: Pau Gasol [2008]

2B: Trevor Ariza [2007]

1B: Jeremy Lin, 2015 R1 (Larry Nance Jr.) [2014] • 2018 R2 (Svi Mykhailiuk), 2019 R2 (Bruno Fernando) [2016]

BB: Horace Grant [2000] • Tracy Murray, 2003 R2 (Luke Walton) [2002] • Shannon Brown, Adam Morrison [2009] • Derek Fisher [2011] • Dwight Howard [2012] • Kent Bazemore [2014] • Bismack Biyombo, 2019 R2 (Jalen McDaniels) [2018] • Devonte' Graham [2021] • 2022 R1 (Jalen Duren) [2022] • Jalen McDaniels [2023]

K: Shaquille O'Neal [2004] • Gary Payton, 2006 R1 (Rajon Rondo) [2004] • Caron Butler [2005] • 2009 R2 (Patrick Beverley) [2009] • Sasha Vujacic, 2010 R1 (JaJuan Johnson) [2010] • Jordan Hill [2012] • Ramon Sessions [2012] • Steve Nash [2012] • Roy Hibbert [2015] • 2018 R1 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) [2018] • Montrezl Harrell [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .231 • SLG: .250 • OPS: .481)

2B: Derek Fisher (2007) • Metta World Peace (2009)

1B: Stanislav Medvedenko (2000) • Lou Williams (2015)

BB: Samaki Walker (2001) • Matt Barnes (2010)

K: Karl Malone (2003) • Gary Payton (2003) • Vlade Divac (2004) • Aaron McKie (2005) • Shammond Williams (2006) • Vladimir Radmanović (2006) • Steve Blake (2010) • Theo Ratliff (2010) • Josh McRoberts (2011) • Jodie Meeks (2012) • Chris Kaman (2013) • Nick Young (2013) • Brandon Bass (2015) • Luol Deng (2016) • Timofey Mozgov (2016) • Tony Parker (2018) • Caleb Martin (2019) • Gordon Hayward (2020) • Ish Smith (2021) • Kelly Oubre Jr. (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .488 • SLG: .544 • OPS: 1.032

23. Artūras Karnišovas, Chicago Bulls (2020-)

Draft picks (OBP: .500 • SLG: .750 • OPS: 1.250)

2B: Ayo Dosunmu (38th, 2021)

1B: Patrick Williams (4th, 2020)

K: Marko Simonovic (44th, 2020) • Dalen Terry (18th, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .000 • SLG: .000 • OPS: .000)

K: Nikola Vucevic [2021] • Lauri Markkanen [2021] • Daniel Theis [2021]

Free agents (OBP: .750 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.750)

2B: Alex Caruso (2021)

1B: Garrett Temple (2020) • Andre Drummond (2022)

K: Lonzo Ball (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .455 • SLG: .636 • OPS: 1.091

22. Leon Rose, New York Knicks (2020-)

Draft picks (OBP: .600 • SLG: .500 • OPS: 1.100)

1B: Immanuel Quickley (25th, 2020) • Quentin Grimes (25th, 2021)

BB: Rokas Jokubaitis (34th, 2021)

K: Obi Toppin (8th, 2020) • Miles McBride (36th, 2021)

Trades (OBP: .625 • SLG: .571 • OPS: 1.196)

1B: 2023 R2 (Mouhamed Gueye), 2024 R2, 2026 R2 [2020] • Derrick Rose [2021] • 2021 R2 (Jericho Sims), 2024 R2 [2021] • Josh Hart [2023]

BB: 2023 R1 (Ousmane Dieng) [2022]

K: Evan Fournier [2021] • Cam Reddish [2022] • Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .500 • SLG: .833 • OPS: 1.333)

3B: Jalen Brunson (2022)

1B: Alec Burks (2020) • Isaiah Hartenstein (2022)

K: Elfrid Payton (2020) • Nerlens Noel (2020) • Kemba Walker (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .579 • SLG: .647 • OPS: 1.226

21. Jeff Weltman, Orlando Magic (2017-)

Draft picks (OBP: .545 • SLG: .909 • OPS: 1.454)

3B: Franz Wagner (8th, 2021) • Paolo Banchero (1st, 2022)

1B: Jonathan Isaac (6th, 2017) • Wes Iwundu (33rd, 2018) • Chuma Okeke (16th, 2019) • Cole Anthony (15th, 2020)

K: Mo Bamba (6th, 2018) • Justin Jackson (43rd, 2018) • Melvin Frazier (35th, 2018) • Jalen Suggs (5th, 2021) • Caleb Houstan (32nd, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .700 • SLG: .833 • OPS: 1.533)

3B: Nikola Vucevic [2021]

1B: 2020 R1 (Tyrese Maxey) [2017] • Bol Bol, 2028 R2 [2022]

BB: 2018 R2 (Jarred Vanderbilt) [2018] • Markelle Fultz [2019] • Evan Fournier [2021] • Patrick Beverley, 2024 R2 [2023]

K: Timofey Mozgov [2018] • James Ennis [2020] • Aaron Gordon [2021]

Free agents (OBP: .286 • SLG: .286 • OPS: .572)

1B: Khem Birch (2017) • Moritz Wagner (2021)

K: Shelvin Mack (2017) • Jonathon Simmons (2017) • Al-Farouq Aminu (2019) • Michael Carter-Williams (2019) • Robin Lopez (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .536 • SLG: .708 • OPS: 1.244

20. Sean Marks, Brooklyn Nets (2016-)

Draft picks (OBP: .667 • SLG: .800 • OPS: 1.467)

3B: Jarrett Allen (22nd, 2017)

2B: Nic Claxton (31st, 2019)

K: Džanan Musa (29th, 2018) • Cam Thomas (27th, 2021) • Day'Ron Sharpe (29th, 2021)

BB: Rodion Kurucs (40th, 2018) • Kessler Edwards (44th, 2021) • Trevor Keels (42nd, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .625 • SLG: .684 • OPS: 1.309)

2B: 2021 R1 (Caris LeVert) [2016] • D'Angelo Russell [2017] • Kevin Durant [2023]

1B: Bojan Bogdanovic [2016] • DeMarre Carroll, 2018 R1 (Džanan Musa) [2017] • 2019 R2 (Nic Claxton) [2017] • Tyler Zeller [2017] • Isaiah Whitehead [2018] • 2019 R2 (Jaylen Hands), 2020 R1 (Saddiq Bey) [2019] • Jevon Carter, 2021 R1 (Day'Ron Sharpe) [2021]

BB: Jared Dudley [2018] • Greg Monroe, 2021 R2 (JT Thor) [2019] • Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet [2020] • Edmond Sumner, 2025 R2 [2021] • Kyrie Irving [2023]

K: Allen Crabbe [2017] • Dwight Howard [2018] • Jeremy Lin [2018] • Taurean Prince [2019] • James Harden [2021] • Spencer Dinwiddie [2021] • DeAndre Jordan [2021] • James Harden [2022] • Royce O'Neale [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .444 • SLG: .778 • OPS: 1.222)

HR: Kevin Durant (2019)

3B: Kyrie Irving (2019)

2B: Joe Harris (2016)

1B: Jeff Green (2020) • Patty Mills (2021) • Blake Griffin (2021) • T.J. Warren (2022) • Yuta Watanabe (2022)

K: Jeremy Lin (2016) • Trevor Booker (2016) • Justin Hamilton (2016) • Luis Scola (2016) • Greivis Vasquez (2016) • Randy Foye (2016) • Quincy Acy (2016) • Ed Davis (2018) • DeAndre Jordan (2019) • Garrett Temple (2019)

TOTALS ... OBP: .532 • SLG: .738 • OPS: 1.270

19. Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks (2017-)

Draft picks (OBP: .400 • SLG: .250 • OPS: .650)

1B: Donte DiVincenzo (17th, 2018)

BB: MarJon Beauchamp (24th, 2022)

K: D.J. Wilson (17th, 2017) • Jon Leuer (40th, 2011) • Jordan Nwora (45th, 2020)

Trades (OBP: .700 • SLG: 1.125 • OPS: 1.825)

HR: Jrue Holiday [2020]

2B: P.J. Tucker [2021]

1B: George Hill [2018] • 2021 R2 (Isaiah Todd) [2021] • Grayson Allen [2021]

BB: Nikola Mirotić [2019] • Jae Crowder [2023]

K: Eric Bledsoe [2017] • Tyler Zeller [2018] • Serge Ibaka [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .500 • SLG: .750 • OPS: 1.250)

3B: Brook Lopez (2018)

2B: Bobby Portis (2020)

1B: Pat Connaughton (2018) • Wesley Matthews (2019) • Bryn Forbes (2020) • Jevon Carter (2022)

K: Gary Payton II (2017) • Ersan Ilyasova (2018) • Christian Wood (2018) • Robin Lopez (2019) • D.J. Augustin (2020) • Joe Ingles (2022)

TOTALS ...OBP: .556 • SLG: .792 • OPS: 1.348

18. Rafael Stone, Houston Rockets (2020-)

Draft picks (BA: .714 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.714)

2B: Jalen Green (2nd, 2020) • Alperen Şengün (16th, 2021) • Jabari Smith (3rd, 2022)

1B: Kenyon Martin Jr. (52nd, 2020) • Tari Eason (17th, 2022)

K: Usman Garuba (23rd, 2021) • Josh Christopher (24th, 2021)

Trades (BA: .636 • SLG: .636 • OPS: 1.272)

1B: Christian Wood [2020] • Russell Westbrook [2020] • Kevin Porter Jr. [2021] • P.J. Tucker [2021] • 2026 R2, 2026 R2 [2022] • Eric Gordon [2023] • 2024 R2, 2025 R2 [2023]

K: James Harden [2021] • Victor Oladipo [2021] • Daniel Theis [2021] • Christian Wood [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .333 • SLG: .667 • OPS: 1.000)

2B: Jae'Sean Tate (2020)

K: David Nwaba (2021) • Bruno Fernando (2022)

TOTALS ... OBP: .619 • SLG: .762 • OPS: 1.381

17. Lawrence Frank, Los Angeles Clippers (2017-)

Draft picks (OBP: .333 • SLG: .444 • OPS: .777)

2B: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11th, 2018)

1B: Terance Mann (18th, 2019) • Brandon Boston Jr. (51st, 2021)

K: Jerome Robinson (13th, 2018) • Mfiondu Kabengele (27th, 2019) • Daniel Oturu (33rd, 2020) • Keon Johnson (21st, 2021) • Jason Preston (33rd, 2021) • Moussa Diabate (43rd, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .867 • SLG: .818 • OPS: 1.685)

2B: Tobias Harris [2019] • Ivica Zubac [2019] • 2023 R1 (Jaime Jaquez Jr.) [2019] • Norman Powell, Robert Covington [2022]

1B: Blake Griffin [2018] • Paul George [2019] • Marcus Morris [2020] • Luke Kennard [2020] • Mason Plumlee [2023]

BB: JaMychal Green [2019] • Serge Ibaka [2022] • Eric Gordon [2023] • Bones Hyland [2023]

K: Rajon Rondo [2021] • Eric Bledsoe [2021]

Free agents (OBP: .455 • SLG: .727 • OPS: 1.182)

3B: Kawhi Leonard (2019)

2B: Reggie Jackson (2020)

1B: Nicolas Batum (2020) • Isaiah Hartenstein (2021) • Russell Westbrook (2023)

K: Mike Scott (2018) • Luc Mbah a Moute (2018) • Rodney McGruder (2019) • Serge Ibaka (2020) • Justise Winslow (2021) • John Wall (2022)

TOTALS ...OBP: .600 • SLG: .806 • OPS: 1.406

16. Monte McNair, Sacramento Kings (2020-)

Draft picks (OBP: .500 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.500)

3B: Tyrese Haliburton (12th, 2020)

2B: Keegan Murray (4th, 2022)

1B: Davion Mitchell (9th, 2021)

K: Robert Woodard II (40th, 2020) • Jahmi'us Ramsey (43rd, 2020) • Neemias Queta (39th, 2021)

Trades (OBP: .667 • SLG: .600 • OPS: 1.267)

2B: Kevin Huerter [2022]

1B: Sasha Vezenkov [2022]

BB: Terence Davis [2021] • Domantas Sabonis [2022] • Marvin Bagley III [2022] • Kessler Edwards [2023]

K: Nemanja Bjelica [2021] • Delon Wright [2021] • Tristan Thompson [2021]

Free agents (OBP: .500 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.500)

2B: Malik Monk (2022)

K: Alex Len (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .588 • SLG: .846 • OPS: 1.434

15. Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers (2019-)

Draft picks (OBP: .500 • SLG: .000 • OPS: .500)

BB: Max Christie (35th, 2022)

K: Talen Horton-Tucker (46th, 2019)

Trades (OBP: .375 • SLG: .714 • OPS: 1.089)

HR: Anthony Davis [2019]

1B: Rui Hachimura [2023]

BB: D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt [2023]

K: Dennis Schroder [2020] • JaVale McGee [2020] • Russell Westbrook [2021] • Rajon Rondo [2022] • Patrick Beverley [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .750 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.750)

2B: Alex Caruso (2019) • Rajon Rondo (2019) • Austin Reaves (2021)

1B: Danny Green (2019) • Dwight Howard (2019) • Markieff Morris (2020) • Malik Monk (2021) • Lonnie Walker IV (2022) • Dennis Schroder (2022)

K: Wesley Matthews (2020) • Montrezl Harrell (2020) • Kendrick Nunn (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .591 • SLG: .850 • OPS: 1.441

T-13. Tim Connelly, Denver Nuggets (2013-22) • Minnesota Timberwolves (2022-)

Draft picks (OBP: .684 • SLG: 1.333 • OPS: 2.017)

HR: Nikola Jokić (41st, 2014) • Jamal Murray (7th, 2016)

3B: Michael Porter Jr. (14th, 2018)

2B: Gary Harris (19th, 2014) • Jusuf Nurkić (16th, 2014) • Monte Morris (51st, 2017)

1B: Malik Beasley (19th, 2016) • Jarred Vanderbilt (41st, 2018) • Bones Hyland (26th, 2021)

BB: Juan Hernangómez (15th, 2016) • Vlatko Čančar (49th, 2017) • Bol Bol (44th, 2019) • Zeke Nnaji (22nd, 2020)

K: Erick Green (46th, 2013) • Emmanuel Mudiay (7th, 2015) • Tyler Lydon (24th, 2017) • R.J. Hampton (24th, 2020) • Wendell Moore Jr. (26th, 2022) • Josh Minott (45th, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .450 • SLG: .588 • OPS: 1.038)

3B: Aaron Gordon [2021]

2B: Will Barton [2015] • Jerami Grant [2019]

1B: D.J. Augustin [2016] • 2017 R2 (Vlatko Čančar), 2017 R2 (Monte Morris) [2016] • Mike Conley Jr. [2023]

BB: Kosta Koufos [2013] • Jameer Nelson [2015] • Ty Lawson [2015]

K: Jan Veselý [2014] • Arron Afflalo [2014] • JaVale McGee [2015] • 2017 R1 (Donovan Mitchell) [2017] • Jusuf Nurkic [2017] • Roy Hibbert [2017] • Devin Harris [2018] • Isaiah Whitehead [2018] • Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt [2020] • JaVale McGee [2021] • Rudy Gobert [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .625 • SLG: .750 • OPS: 1.375)

2B: Kyle Anderson (2022)

1B: Paul Millsap (2017) • Torrey Craig (2017) • Facu Campazzo (2020) • Jeff Green (2021)

K: J.J. Hickson (2013) • Nate Robinson (2013) • JaMychal Green (2020)

TOTALS ...OBP: .574 • SLG: .900 • OPS: 1.474

T-13. Daryl Morey, Houston Rockets (2007-20) • Philadelphia 76ers (2020-)

Draft picks (BA: .650 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.650)

3B: Clint Capela (25th, 2014) • Tyrese Maxey (21st, 2020)

2B: Aaron Brooks (26th, 2007) • Chandler Parsons (38th, 2011) • Montrezl Harrell (32nd, 2015)

1B: Chase Budinger (44th, 2009) • Patrick Patterson (14th, 2010) • Marcus Morris (14th, 2011) • Donatas Motiejunas (20th, 2011) • Terrence Jones (18th, 2012) • Jeremy Lamb (12th, 2012) • Isaiah Hartenstein (43rd, 2017) • Paul Reed (58th, 2020)

K: Jermaine Taylor (32nd, 2009) • Sergio Llull (34th, 2009) • Royce White (16th, 2012) • Isaiah Canaan (34th, 2013) • Sam Dekker (18th, 2015) • Chinanu Onuaku (37th, 2016) • Jaden Springer (28th, 2021)

Trades (BA: .441 • SLG: .824 • OPS: 1.265)

HR: James Harden [2012] • Chris Paul [2017]

3B: Kyle Lowry [2009]

2B: Luis Scola [2007] • Kevin Martin [2010] • Goran Dragic [2011] • Trevor Ariza [2014] • Seth Curry [2020]

1B: Carl Landry [2007] • Metta World Peace [2008] • Courtney Lee [2010] • Derek Fisher [2012] • 2015 R2 (Richaun Holmes), 2017 R2 (Dillon Brooks) [2013] • Corey Brewer [2014] • Lou Williams [2017]

K: 2008 R1 (Nicolas Batum) [2008] • Steve Francis • Terrence Williams [2010] • Shane Battier, Ish Smith [2011] • Marcus Camby [2012] • Kyle Lowry [2012] • Patrick Patterson [2013] • Marcus Morris [2013] • 2015 R1 (Larry Nance Jr.) [2014] • 2015 R2 (Richaun Holmes) [2015] • Ty Lawson [2015] • 2017 R2 (Dillon Brooks) [2017] • De'Anthony Melton [2018] • Iman Shumpert [2019] • Russell Westbrook [2019] • Robert Covington [2020] • Al Horford [2020] • George Hill [2021] • James Harden [2022]

Free agents (BA: .654 • SLG: .960 • OPS: 1.614)

HR: Dwight Howard (2013)

3B: Eric Gordon (2016)

2B: Trevor Ariza (2009) • Patrick Beverley (2012) • PJ Tucker (2017)

1B: Jeremy Lin (2012) • Omer Asik (2012) • Omri Casspi (2013) • Josh Smith (2014) • Ryan Anderson (2016) • Nene (2016) • Luc Mbah a Moute (2017) • Gerald Green (2017) • Danuel House (2018) • Austin Rivers (2018) • Andre Drummond (2021)

BB: Georges Niang (2021)

K: Steve Francis (2007) • Brent Barry (2008) • David Anderson (2009) • Brad Miller (2010) • Samuel Dalembert (2011) • Carlos Delfino (2012) • Tarik Black (2017) • Danuel House (2022) • P.J. Tucker (2022)

TOTALS ... BA: .563 • SLG: .911 • OPS: 1.474

12. Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-)

Draft picks (OBP: .531 • SLG: 1.143 • OPS: 1.674)

HR: Kevin Durant (2nd, 2007) • Russell Westbrook (4th, 2008) • James Harden (3rd, 2009)

3B: Serge Ibaka (24th, 2008) • Josh Giddey (6th, 2021) • Chet Holmgren (2nd, 2022) • Jalen Williams (12th, 2022)

2B: Reggie Jackson (24th, 2011) • Steven Adams (12th, 2013)

1B: Andre Roberson (26th, 2013) • Tre Mann (18th, 2021) • Aaron Wiggins (55th, 2021) • Jaylin Williams (34th, 2022)

BB: Cameron Payne (14th, 2015) • Hamidou Diallo (45th, 2018) • Ousmane Dieng (11th, 2022) • Peyton Watson (30th, 2022)

K: D.J. White (29th, 2008) • Kyle Weaver (38th, 2008) • B.J. Mullens (24th, 2009) • Cole Aldrich (11th, 2010) • Tibor Pleiß (31st, 2010) • Perry Jones (28th, 2012) • Álex Abrines (32nd, 2013) • Grant Jerrett (40th, 2013) • Mitch McGary (21st, 2014) • Josh Huestis (29th, 2014) • Terrance Ferguson (21st, 2017) • Darius Bazley (23rd, 2019) • Aleksej Pokusevski (17th, 2020) • Vit Krejci (37th, 2020) • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd, 2021)

Trades (OBP: .652 • SLG: .735 • OPS: 1.387)

HR: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander [2019]

3B: Chris Paul [2019]

2B: 2008 R1 (Serge Ibaka) [2007] • Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis [2016]

1B: Ray Allen [2007] • Thabo Sefolosha [2009] • Kendrick Perkins [2011] • Enes Kanter [2015] • Jerami Grant [2016] • Dennis Schröder [2018] • Danny Green, 2020 R1 (Jaden McDaniels) [2020] • Kelly Oubre Jr. [2020] • 2023 R2 (Maxwell Lewis), 2026 R2 [2020] • Al Horford, 2025 R1 [2020] • 2025 R2, 2026 R2 [2021] • Derrick Favors, 2024 R1 [2021] • 2025 R1 [2022] • 2023 R2 (Keyonte Johnson), 2029 R2 [2023]

BB: 2009 R1 (Rodrigue Beaubois) [2008] • Delonte West [2008] • Chucky Atkins [2009] • Eric Maynor [2009] • 2010 R1 (Eric Bledsoe) [2010] • Nazr Mohammed [2011] • 2017 R2 (Vlatko Čančar) [2014] • Jerami Grant [2019] • Trevor Ariza [2021] • Al Horford [2021] • JaMychal Green, 2027 R1 [2022] • Dario Saric, 2029 R2 [2023]

K: Delonte West [2008] • Chris Wilcox [2009] • Lazar Hayward [2011] • James Harden [2012] • Ronnie Brewer [2013] • Dion Waiters [2015] • Ish Smith [2015] • Jeremy Lamb [2015] • Randy Foye [2016] • Joffrey Lauvergne [2016] • Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott [2017] • Carmelo Anthony [2017] • Chris Paul [2020] • 2020 R1 (Immanuel Quickley) [2020] • Steven Adams [2020] • 2026 R2, 2026 R2 [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .400 • SLG: .600 • OPS: 1.000)

2B: Luguentz Dort (2019)

1B: Nenad Krstić (2008)

K: Anthony Morrow (2014) • Alex Caruso (2016) • Patrick Patterson (2017)

TOTALS ...OBP: .590 • SLG: .896 • OPS: 1.486

11. David Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-17) • New Orleans Pelicans (2019-)

Draft picks (OBP: .600 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.600)

3B: Zion Williamson (1st, 2019)

2B: Trey Murphy III (17th, 2021) • Herb Jones (35th, 2021)

BB: Joe Harris (33rd, 2014) • Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17th, 2019) • Dyson Daniels (8th, 2022)

K: Jaxson Hayes (8th, 2019) • Didi Louzada (35th, 2019) • Kira Lewis Jr. (13th, 2020) • E.J. Liddell (41st, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .588 • SLG: 1.077 • OPS: 1.665)

HR: Kevin Love [2014]

3B: Anthony Davis [2019]

2B: J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert [2015] • Jonas Valančiūnas [2021] • C.J. McCollum [2022]

1B: Channing Frye [2016]

BB: Kyle Korver [2017] • Derrick Favors [2019] • Steven Adams [2020] • J.J. Redick [2021]

K: 2014 R2 (Jerami Grant) [2014] • Keith Bogans [2014] • Edin Bavčić, İlkan Karaman [2014] • Timofey Mozgov [2015] • 2015 R1 (Tyus Jones) [2016] • Joe Harris [2016] • Josh Richardson [2023]

Free agents (OBP: .286 • SLG: .714 • OPS: 1.000)

HR: LeBron James (2014)

1B: Richard Jefferson (2015)

K: Seth Curry (2014) • Mike Miller (2014) • Mo Williams (2015) • Nicolò Melli (2019) • J.J. Redick (2019)

TOTALS ...OBP: .529 • SLG: .963 • OPS: 1.492

10. Zach Kleiman, Memphis Grizzlies (2019-)

Draft picks (OBP: .625 • SLG: 1.375 • OPS: 2.000)

HR: Ja Morant (2nd, 2019)

3B: Desmond Bane (30th, 2020)

2B: Brandon Clarke (21st, 2019)

1B: Xavier Tillman (35th, 2020) • Santi Aldama (30th, 2021)

K: Ziaire Williams (10th, 2021) • Jake LaRavia (19th, 2022) • Kennedy Chandler (38th, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .600 • SLG: .600 • OPS: 1.200)

1B: Mike Conley [2019] • Andre Iguodala, 2024 R1 [2019] • De'Anthony Melton [2019] • Chandler Parsons [2019] • Steven Adams [2021] • Luke Kennard [2023]

K: Justise Winslow [2020] • Grayson Allen [2021] • Patrick Beverley [2021] • De'Anthony Melton [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .500 • SLG: .750 • OPS: 1.250)

2B: Tyus Jones (2019)

1B: John Konchar (2019)

K: Marko Guduric (2019) • Jontay Porter (2020)

TOTALS ...OBP: .591 • SLG: .909 • OPS: 1.500

9. Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics (2021-)

Draft picks (OBP: 1.000 • SLG: .000 • OPS: 1.000)

BB: Juhann Begarin (45th, 2021)

Trades (OBP: .750 • SLG: 1.167 • OPS: 1.917)

2B: Al Horford [2021] • Derrick White [2022] • Malcolm Brogdon [2022]

1B: Daniel Theis [2022]

BB: Tristan Thompson [2021] • Juan Hernangomez [2021]

K: Bol Bol [2022] • Mike Muscala [2023]

Free agents (OBP: .333 • SLG: .333 • OPS: .667)

1B: Sam Hauser (2021)

K: Dennis Schroder (2021) • Danilo Gallinari (2022)

TOTALS ...OBP: .667 • SLG: .889 • OPS: 1.556

8. Koby Altman, Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-)

Draft picks (OBP: .333 • SLG: .833 • OPS: 1.166)

3B: Darius Garland (5th, 2019) • Evan Mobley (3rd, 2021)

K: Collin Sexton (8th, 2018) • Dylan Windler (26th, 2019) • Kevin Porter Jr. (30th, 2019) • Isaac Okoro (5th, 2020)

Trades (OBP: .643 • SLG: 1.077 • OPS: 1.720)

HR: Donovan Mitchell [2022]

3B: Jarrett Allen [2021]

2B: Lauri Markkanen [2021]

1B: Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. [2018] • George Hill, Rodney Hood [2018] • Alec Burks [2019] • JaVale McGee [2020] • Isaiah Hartenstein, 2027 R2 [2021]

BB: 2027 R2 [2020]

K: Kyrie Irving [2017] • George Hill [2018] • Jordan Clarkson [2019] • Andre Drummond [2020] • Caris LeVert [2022]

Free agents (OBP: 1.000 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 2.000)

1B: Dean Wade (2019)

TOTALS ... OBP: .571 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.571

7. Troy Weaver, Detroit Pistons (2020-)

Draft picks (OBP: .600 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.600)

3B: Cade Cunningham (1st, 2021)

2B: Jaden Ivey (5th, 2022) • Jalen Duren (13th, 2022)

1B: Isaiah Stewart (16th, 2020) • Saddiq Bey (19th, 2020) • Isaiah Livers (42nd, 2021)

K: Killian Hayes (7th, 2020) • Saben Lee (38th, 2020) • JT Thor (37th, 2021) • Gabriele Procida (36th, 2022)

Trades (OBP: .727 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.727)

3B: Jerami Grant [2020]

2B: Bojan Bogdanovic [2022]

1B: Delon Wright [2020] • 2022, 2024-25, 2027 R2 [2021] • Jerami Grant [2022] • Alec Burks [2022]

BB: Marvin Bagley III [2022] • James Wiseman [2023]

K: Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown [2020] • Derrick Rose [2021] • Delon Wright [2021]

Free agents (OBP: .571 • SLG: .714 • OPS: 1.285)

2B: Jerami Grant (2020)

1B: Wayne Ellington (2020) • Kelly Olynyk (2021) • Trey Lyles (2021)

K: Mason Plumlee (2020) • Josh Jackson (2020) • Kevin Knox (2022)

TOTALS ...OBP: .643 • SLG: .923 • OPS: 1.566

6. Pat Riley, Miami Heat (1995-)

Draft picks (OBP: .379 • SLG: .778 • OPS: 1.157)

HR: Dwyane Wade (5th, 2003) • Bam Adebayo (14th, 2017)

3B: Caron Butler (10th, 2002) • Josh Richardson (40th, 2015)

2B: Mario Chalmers (34th, 2008) • Tyler Herro (13th, 2019)

1B: Eddie House (37th, 2000) • Rasual Butler (53rd, 2002) • Dorell Wright (19th, 2004)

BB: Precious Achiuwa (20th, 2020) • Nikola Jovic (27th, 2022)

K: Martin Müürsepp (25th, 1996) • Charles Smith (26th, 1997) • Mark Smith (31st, 1997) • Tim James (25th, 1999) • Jerome Beasley (33rd, 2003) • Albert Miralles (39th, 2004) • Wayne Simien (29th, 2005) • Daequan Cook (21st, 2007) • Michael Beasley (2nd, 2008) • Patrick Beverley (42nd, 2009) • Dexter Pittman (32nd, 2010) • Jarvis Varnado (41st, 2010), Da'Sean Butler (42nd, 2010) • Norris Cole (28th, 2011) • Justin Hamilton (45th, 2012) • Shabazz Napier (24th, 2014) • Justise Winslow (10th, 2015) • KZ Okpala (32nd, 2019)

Trades (OBP: .680 • SLG: 1.353 • OPS: 2.033)

HR: Alonzo Mourning [1995] • Tim Hardaway [1996] • Shaquille O'Neal [2004]

3B: Antoine Walker, James Posey [2005] • Goran Dragic [2015]

2B: Eddie Jones [2000]

1B: Jamal Mashburn [1997] • Jermaine O'Neal [2009] • Jae Crowder [2020]

BB: Brian Grant [2000] • Cedric Ceballos [2000] • Shawn Marion [2007] • Dwyane Wade [2018] • Trevor Ariza [2021] • Nemanja Bjelica [2021] • Victor Oladipo [2021] • Kyle Lowry [2021]

K: Brent Barry [1998] • Ricky Davis [2001] • Mark Blount, Ricky Davis [2007] • 2010 R1 (Eric Bledsoe) [2010] • Toney Douglas [2014] • Brian Roberts [2016] • Ryan Anderson [2019] • 2025 R1 [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .633 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.633)

HR: LeBron James (2010) • Chris Bosh (2010) • Jimmy Butler (2019)

3B: Udonis Haslem (2003) • Lamar Odom (2003)

2B: Ray Allen (2012) • Hassan Whiteside (2014) • Gabe Vincent (2020) • Max Strus (2020) • Caleb Martin (2021)

1B: P.J. Brown (1996) • Terry Porter (1998) • Rafer Alston (2003) • Gary Payton (2005) • Joel Anthony (2007) • Mike Miller (2010) • Shane Battier (2011) • Chris Andersen (2013) • Tyler Johnson (2014) • Rodney McGruder (2016) • Kelly Olynyk (2017) • Duncan Robinson (2018) • Kendrick Nunn (2019) • P.J. Tucker (2021) • Haywood Highsmith (2022) • Kevin Love (2023)

BB: Dan Majerle (1996) • Clarence Weatherspoon (1999) • James Jones (2008) • James Johnson (2016) • Wayne Ellington (2016)

K: Stacey King (1995) • Bruce Bowen (1995) • Gary Grant (1996) • Ed Pinckney (1996) • Terry Mills (1997) • Blue Edwards (1998) • Otis Thorpe (1999) • A.C. Green (2000) • LaPhonso Ellis (2001) • Kendall Gill (2001) • Travis Best (2002) • Samaki Walker (2003) • Michael Doleac (2004) • Wesley Person (2004) • Smush Parker (2007) • Josh McRoberts (2014) • Dion Waiters (2016) • Avery Bradley (2020)

TOTALS ...OBP: .573 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.573

5. Kevin Pritchard, Portland Trail Blazers (2007-10) • Indiana Pacers (2017-)

Draft picks (OBP: .474 • SLG: .533 • OPS: 1.007)

2B: Nicolas Batum (25th, 2008) • Bennedict Mathurin (6th, 2022) • Andrew Nembhard (31st, 2022)

1B: Rudy Fernandez (24th, 2007) • Dante Cunningham (33rd, 2009)

BB: Josh McRoberts (37th, 2007) • Patty Mills (55th, 2009) • Aaron Holiday (23rd, 2018) • Isaiah Jackson (22nd, 2021)

K: Greg Oden (1st, 2007) • Petteri Koponen (30th, 2007) • Victor Claver (22nd, 2009) • Jeff Ayres (31st, 2009) • Luke Babbitt (16th, 2010) • Elliot Williams (22nd, 2010) • Armon Johnson (34th, 2010) • T.J. Leaf (18th, 2017) • Goga Bitadze (18th, 2019) • Chris Duarte (13th, 2021)

Trades (OBP: .800 • SLG: 1.500 • OPS: 2.300)

HR: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis [2017] • Tyrese Haliburton [2022]

2B: T.J. Warren [2019] • Malcolm Brogdon [2019] • Caris Levert [2022]

1B: James Jones, 2007 R1 (Rudy Fernandez) [2007] • Cory Joseph [2017] • Jalen Smith [2022] • 2023-25 R2 [2023]

BB: Marcus Camby [2010] • Ryan Gomes, 2010 R1 (Luke Babbitt) [2010] • Victor Oladipo [2021]

K: Zach Randolph [2007] • Jerryd Bayless [2009] • Malcolm Brogdon [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .727 • SLG: .909 • OPS: 1.636)

2B: Andre Miller (2009) • Bojan Bogdanovic (2017)

1B: Steve Blake (2007) • Darren Collison (2017) • Doug McDermott (2018) • Jeremy Lamb (2019) • T.J. McConnell (2019) • Justin Holiday (2019)

K: Tyreke Evans (2018) • Kyle O'Quinn (2018) • Torrey Craig (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .644 • SLG: .947 • OPS: 1.591

4. James Jones, Phoenix Suns (2018-)

Draft picks (OBP: .333 • SLG: .667 • OPS: 1.000)

2B: Cameron Johnson (11th, 2019)

K: Ty Jerome (24th, 2019) • Jalen Smith (10th, 2020)

Trades (OBP: .667 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.667)

HR: Chris Paul [2020]

2B: Kevin Durant [2023]

1B: Tyler Johnson [2019] • Torrey Craig [2021] • Jock Landale [2022]

BB: Trevor Ariza [2018] • Aaron Holiday [2022] • Darius Bazley [2023]

K: T.J. Warren [2019] • De'Anthony Melton [2019] • Landry Shamet [2021] • Jalen Smith [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .750 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 1.750)

2B: Ricky Rubio (2019) • Jae Crowder (2020)

1B: Cameron Payne (2020) • Bismack Biyombo (2022) • Damion Lee (2022) • Josh Okogie (2022)

K: Frank Kaminsky (2019) • JaVale McGee (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .652 • SLG: .950 • OPS: 1.602

3. Brian Wright, San Antonio Spurs (2019-)

Draft picks (OBP: .714 • SLG: .800 • OPS: 1.514)

2B: Devin Vassell (11th, 2020)

1B: Tre Jones (41st, 2020) • Jeremy Sochan (9th, 2022)

BB: Malaki Branham (20th, 2022) • Blake Wesley (25th, 2022)

K: Joshua Primo (12th, 2021) • Joe Wieskamp (41st, 2021)

Trades (OBP: .857 • SLG: .750 • OPS: 1.607)

1B: Doug McDermott [2021] • 2027-28 R2 [2021] • Devonte' Graham [2023]

BB: 2022 R2 (Christian Koloko) [2021] • Thaddeus Young [2022] • Jakob Poeltl [2023]

K: Derrick White [2022]

Free agents (OBP: 1.000 • SLG: 1.000 • OPS: 2.000)

1B: Zach Collins (2021) • Jock Landale (2021)

BB: Bryn Forbes (2021)

TOTALS ...OBP: .824 • SLG: ..818 • OPS: 1.642

2. Masai Ujiri, Denver Nuggets (2010-13) • Toronto Raptors (2013-)

Draft picks (OBP: .643 • SLG: 1.231 • OPS: 1.874)

HR: Pascal Siakam (27th, 2016)

2B: Kenneth Faried (22nd, 2011) • Norman Powell (46th, 2015) • Jakob Poeltl (9th, 2016) • OG Anunoby (23rd, 2017) • Scottie Barnes (4th, 2021)

1B: Evan Fournier (20th, 2012) • Delon Wright (20th, 2015)

BB: Christian Koloko (33rd, 2022)

K: Jordan Hamilton (26th, 2011) • Quincy Miller (38th, 2012) • Bruno Caboclo (20th, 2014) • DeAndre Daniels (37th, 2014) • Malachi Flynn (29th, 2020)

Trades (OBP: .737 • SLG: 1.333 • OPS: 2.070)

HR: Kawhi Leonard [2018]

3B: 2016 R1 (Jamal Murray) [2011] • 2015 R2 (Norman Powell), 2017 R1 (OG Anunoby) [2015]

2B: Andre Iguodala [2012] • Andrea Bargnani [2013] • Serge Ibaka [2017] • Marc Gasol [2019]

1B: Andre Miller [2011] • Corey Brewer [2011] • Rudy Gay [2013] • Lou Williams [2014] • P.J. Tucker [2017] • Jakob Poeltl [2023]

BB: Gary Trent Jr. [2021]

K: JaVale McGee [2012] • DeMarre Carroll [2017] • Cory Joseph [2017] • Kyle Lowry [2021] • Thaddeus Young [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .438 • SLG: .625 • OPS: 1.063)

HR: Fred VanVleet (2016)

1B: James Johnson (2014) • DeMarre Carroll (2015) • Cory Joseph (2015) • Luis Scola (2015) • Bismack Biyombo (2015) • Chris Boucher (2018)

K: Tyler Hansbrough (2013) • Jared Sullinger (2016) • C.J. Miles (2017) • Stanley Johnson (2019) • Patrick McCaw (2019) • Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (2019) • Aron Baynes (2020) • Khem Birch (2021) • Otto Porter Jr. (2022)

TOTALS ...OBP: .612 • SLG: 1.064 • OPS: 1.676

1. Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics (2003-2021) • Utah Jazz (2021-)

Draft picks (OBP: .556 • SLG: 1.057 • OPS: 1.613)

HR: Rajon Rondo (21st, 2006) • Jaylen Brown (3rd, 2016) • Jayson Tatum (3rd, 2017)

3B: Al Jefferson (15th, 2004) • Marcus Smart (6th, 2014)

2B: Kendrick Perkins (27th, 2003) • Tony Allen (25th, 2004) • Avery Bradley (19th, 2010) • Terry Rozier (16th, 2015) • Robert Williams III (27th, 2018)

1B: Delonte West (24th, 2004) • Ryan Gomes (50th, 2005) • Leon Powe (49th, 2006) • Glen Davis (35th, 2007) • Jared Sullinger (21st, 2012) • Kelly Olynyk (13th, 2013) • Semi Ojeleye (37th, 2017) • Grant Williams (22nd, 2019) • Payton Pritchard (26th, 2020)

BB: Gerald Green (18th, 2005)

K: Marcus Banks (13th, 2003) • Justin Reed (40th, 2004) • Gabe Pruitt (32nd, 2007) • J.R. Giddens (30th, 2008) • JaJuan Johnson (27th, 2011) • Fab Melo (22nd, 2012) • James Young (17th, 2014) • R.J. Hunter (28th, 2015) • Jordan Mickey (33rd, 2015) • Marcus Thornton (45th, 2015) • Guerschon Yabusele (16th, 2016) • Ante Zizic (23rd, 2016) • Demetrius Jackson (45th, 2016) • Romeo Langford (14th, 2019) • Carsen Edwards (33rd, 2019) • Aaron Nesmith (14th, 2020)

Trades (OBP: .850 • SLG: 1.462 • OPS: 2.312)

HR: Ray Allen [2007] • Kevin Garnett [2007] • Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett [2013] • Isaiah Thomas [2015] • Rudy Gobert [2022]

3B: 2017 R1 (Jayson Tatum) [2017]

2B: Gary Payton, 2006 R1 (Rajon Rondo) [2004]

1B: 2004 R1 (Tony Allen) [2004] • 2007 R1 (Rudy Fernandez) [2005] • Wally Szczerbiak, 2009 R1 (Jonny Flynn) [2006] • Nate Robinson [2010] • Keyon Dooling [2011] • Brandon Bass [2011] • Courtney Lee [2012] • Doc Rivers [2013] • Tyler Zeller, 2016 R1 (Skal Labissiere) [2014] • Dwight Powell, 2016 R2 (Abdel Nader) [2014] • Rajon Rondo [2014] • Marcus Morris [2017] • 2023 R1 (Brice Sensabaugh) [2022]

BB: Antoine Walker [2003] • Ricky Davis, 2005 R2 (Ryan Gomes) [2003] • Antoine Walker [2005] • Kendrick Perkins [2011] • Jordan Crawford [2013] • Jordan Crawford [2014] • Jeff Green [2015] • David Lee [2015] • Kyrie Irving [2017] • Daniel Theis [2021] • Evan Fournier [2021] • Joe Ingles [2022] • Donovan Mitchell [2022] • Russell Westbrook, 2027 R1 [2023]

K: 2005 R2 (Ryan Gomes) [2003] • Antoine Walker [2005] • 2006 R1 (Randy Foye) [2006] • Jerryd Bayless [2014] • 2020 R1 (Desmond Bane) [2020] • Bojan Bogdanovic [2022]

Free agents (OBP: .455 • SLG: .647 • OPS: 1.102)

3B: Al Horford (2016)

2B: James Posey (2007)

1B: Eddie House (2007) • P.J. Brown (2008) • Sam Cassell (2008) • Evan Turner (2014) • Aron Baynes (2017) • Daniel Theis (2017)

BB: Marquis Daniels (2009) • Shaquille O'Neal (2010)

K: Tom Gugliotta (2004) • Brian Scalabrine (2005) • Rasheed Wallace (2009) • Jermaine O'Neal (2010) • Chris Wilcox (2011) • Jason Terry (2012) • Amir Johnson (2015) • Gordon Hayward (2017) • Kemba Walker (2019) • Enes Kanter (2019) • Max Strus (2019) • Tristan Thompson (2020)

TOTALS ...OBP: .653 • SLG: 1.103 • OPS: 1.756

(Hey, look at that: Danny Ainge, the NBA's top executive, per The Danny Ainge System. Feels right.)