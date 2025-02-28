Dale Whitnell hits two holes-in-one during DP World Tour stop in South Africa

NAIROBI, KENYA - FEBRUARY 20: Dale Whitnell of England tees off on the 12th hole on day one of the Magical Kenya Open presented by absa 2025 at Muthaiga Golf Club on February 20, 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The National Hole-in-One registry says tour players have 3,000 to 1 odds of making an ace during tournament play.

But two? Well, that shoots up to 67 million to 1 and Dale Whitnell made it happen during the DP World Tour's stop this week in South Africa.

The 36-year-old Whitnell registered a pair of aces on Thursday during the opening round of the South African Open at Durban Country Club.

Whitnell's first came from 185 yards out on the second hole using a 7-iron. His second ace was from 128 yards on No. 12 using a 50-degree wedge.

"Never had one in tournament play," Whitnell said afterward. "So to have two in one day is pretty special."

Whitnell finished the day with a 9-under 63 that featured seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey as he heads into the second round in the top 10.

“I had everything today,” Whitnell said. “To come out 9 under par, I can’t complain.”

As is tradition, Whitnell provided the drinks after his historic day.

Only two players — Andrew Dodt (2013) and John Hudson (1971) — have ever made two holes-in-one in a single round on the DP World Tour. Bill Whedon (1955), Yusako Miyazato (2006) and Brian Harman (2015) did it on the PGA Tour.