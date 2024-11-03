Dak Prescott ruled out of Cowboys-Falcons with hamstring injury

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 03: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 runs with the ball out of the pocket during the Sunday afternoon NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 3, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush entered in his place.

Prescott had rushed three times for 30 yards in the game, plus a fourth scramble that was called back due to a holding penalty.

He rushed twice on the drive before he went out.

While the Cowboys officially ruled him out with a hamstring injury following evaluation in the blue medical tent, Prescott's throwing hand also swelled early in the fourth quarter. Medical staff tended to a wound at the base of his right pinky finger.

The Cowboys trailed 27-13 as Rush went in.

Prescott completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in addition to his 30 rushing yards.

