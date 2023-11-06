Cubs to reportedly hire Craig Counsell away from division-rival Brewers

Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Craig Counsell #30 of the Milwaukee Brewers before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers allowed manager Craig Counsell to test the market, and now one of their biggest rivals will benefit. The Chicago Cubs will reportedly hire Counsell as their next manager, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Cubs hiring Counsell, sources tell @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2023

The news comes as a major surprise. Counsell, a free agent, was exploring other managerial opportunities, and it was assumed he would choose between the Brewers and the New York Mets. He decided against both offers, eventually deciding on the Cubs.

