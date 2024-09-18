Craig Kimbrel designated for assignment by Orioles after forgettable second half

Baltimore Orioles v Colorado Rockies DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 31: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 31, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are moving on from Craig Kimbrel after designating the reliever for assignment on Wednesday.

Kimbrel's final appearances came Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants where he allowed a career-high six earned runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning during a 10-0 defeat.

The Orioles signed the 36-year-old Kimbrel to a one-year, $13 million deal in December with eyes on him filling the closer's role with Félix Bautista out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Kimbrel had a strong first half, recording 23 saves in 39 appearances and only allowing 11 earned runs over 35 1/3 innings. He also notched 53 strikeouts, posted a 0.96 WHIP and held opposing teams to a .150 batting average.

But since July 7, the date of his last Orioles save, it was a disaster for Kimbrel as he allowed runs in 11 of his final 19 appearances with Baltimore and gave up 24 hits and issued 17 walks.

This is Kimbrel's 15th MLB season and the Orioles were his eighth team. The nine-time All-Star came up with the Atlanta Braves in 2010, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2011 and serving as the team's lights-out closer for five seasons.

Kimbrel is currently fifth all-time in saves with 440 and is six behind Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox and 38 behind baseball Hall of Famer Lee Smith.