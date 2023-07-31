Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended for violating NFL's PED policy

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones was suspended two games by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

The league announced the ban in a statement. The statement did not specify what substance triggered the suspension. Jones will miss Cowboys games in Week 1 and Week 2 against the New York Giants and New York Jets. He'll be eligible to return in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys signed Jones as a free agent in March for depth behind starter Tony Pollard. Pollard is recovering from a broken ankle sustained in the playoffs last season, but is participating in training camp in anticipation of being ready to play Week 1.