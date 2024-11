Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

It's official: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is done for 2024.

Team owner Jerry Jones said on his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season.

Starting in Week 11, the Cowboys will depend on backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Trey Lance to lead them through the rest of the season.

This story will be updated.