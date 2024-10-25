Cowboys-49ers: Chat with Yahoo Sports NFL experts on new Game Discussions app feature

If you love the NFL and you have the Yahoo Sports app, listen up! There's now a feature in the app that lets you chat with fellow fans of your favorite football team, as well as Yahoo Sports experts. Called Game Discussions, the tool is designed to help you experience the biggest sports moments together with fans across the country during live games.

And guess what? Yahoo Sports' very own NFL analysts and Football 301 hosts, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, will be online during the huge Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown on Sunday Night Football to get in on the action. They'll be engaging with fans – that could be you – and answering as many questions as possible.

The feature is available during every NFL game for the remainder of the season. Make sure you have the latest version of the Yahoo Sports app to get in on the fun.

Here's how to access the new Game Discussions feature on Thursday night so you can celebrate with (or vent to) peers when your team scores a touchdown, turns the ball over, or whatever else.

What all can I do while using Game Discussions?

Here's what Game discussions will let you do:

View and reply to comments from other NFL fans

React to comments using emojis

Speak with Yahoo Experts and get your questions answered

Get notifications if other fans reply to your comments

Please note: You need a Yahoo Sports account if you want to comment or reply.

How can I access Game Discussions?

There are two ways to join Game Discussions via the Yahoo Sports app. You can either select the featured game cards on the home tab or you can find it by going to game pages. With either option, you'll see the new "Join the Discussion" button the first time you access it.

Let us know in the comments how you like the new feature when you use it on Thursday!