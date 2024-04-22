Commanders release DE Shaka Toney after being reinstated from gambling suspension

Shaka Toney FILE - Washington defensive end Shaka Toney (58) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Washington Commanders released defensive end Toney on Monday, April 22, 2024, fresh off him being reinstated by the NFL following a gambling suspension. Toney was one of three players banned last April for at least the 2023 season for placing bets on games during the 2022 season. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Days after being reinstated by the NFL after serving a one-season suspension for violating the league's gambling policy, the Washington Commanders have released defensive end Shaka Toney.

The team announced the news with a terse statement on social media, simply saying "We have released DE Shaka Toney."

Five players were reinstated by the league last week, but Toney was the only one still under contract with his team when his indefinite suspension was lifted. The other four were released after their penalties were originally announced.

Toney, 26, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He appeared in 26 games during two seasons with the Commanders, registering 16 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

However, Toney was far down the depth chart at defensive end. The Commanders signed Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Farrell in free agency, and re-signed Efe Obada. to bolster a unit that already included Dante Fowler Jr., KJ Henry, Jalen Harris and .

The defensive end was set to enter the third year of the four-year, $3.6 million he signed as a rookie. He would have been paid $1.06 million in each of the next two seasons, according to Spotrac.