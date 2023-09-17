Colorado State's Louis Brown hits Colorado with a Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders-themed TD dance

Deion Sanders Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks the perimeter of the field as players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

The first half of Colorado State-Colorado didn't go how many in attendance expected in the first half, and the Rams posted an exclamation point with a little Deion Sanders flavor.

Tied 14-14 with 4:18 left in the second, Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi hit wide receiver Louis Brown for a 15-yard touchdown to take the lead in a game oddsmakers expected them to lose by at least three touchdowns.

In a game brimming with bad blood, Brown celebrated his touchdown with an imitation of the opposing head coach's iconic touchdown dance. Then he mocked Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, by imitating the passer's tendencyof flashing his watch.

Louis Brown hit the Prime Time celebration after scoring for Colorado State 👀 pic.twitter.com/zFvisaFRcI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

Colorado State went into halftime with a 21-14 lead, which had to feel pretty good after an unusually chippy run-up to the game.

Rams head coach Jay Norvell drew attention Wednesday with some comments about his in-state rival, particularly how he was "tired" about the hype the Buffaloes were receiving after a 2-0 start and some pointed comments about Deion's hat and sunglasses.

The elder Sanders made sure the comments became a thing in the following days. He promised the Colorado mascot would run out in a hat and sunglasses. He rallied the team around how the Rams had made it "personal." In the hours before the game, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter got into it with Colorado State players on the field.

The first half was as contentious as promised, and fun all around with defensive touchdowns on both sides, though the low point came with a dirty hit on Hunter that temporarily knocked the two-way star out of the game.