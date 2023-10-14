College football scores, updates: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State all in action early

Washington v Oregon EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: The line of scrimmage between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies during the first half of the game at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

We’ve passed the midseason mark, so these games are gaining importance by the week. We could look back at Week 7 as a turning point in the season for several teams.

Here's what we're keeping the closest watch on Saturday.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: UW -3 | Total: 67.5

The two best teams in the Pac-12 will square off Saturday in Seattle in a game with major conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. Both Washington and Oregon are 5-0 and will be well-rested coming off bye weeks. And both teams have been dominant this season.

Washington is led by QB Michael Penix Jr., who leads the nation in passing yardage and is one of the favorites to win the Heisman. Oregon has an explosive offense of its own, averaging 51.6 points per game behind QB Bo Nix, another Heisman candidate. The Ducks rely more on a quick passing game compared to UW’s downfield attack, but they have been incredibly efficient. Which high-octane offense wins?

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: UT -3 | Total: 54.5

If the Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) want to have a chance to compete for the SEC title, they need to be ready to roll Saturday and try to carry that on the road to Tuscaloosa next week. On the other side, Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a disappointing home loss to Alabama and now will play its first true road game since the Sept. 9 loss at Miami. If A&M wants to contend for the SEC West crown, this is basically a must-win before going into the bye week.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBC | Line: ND -3 | Total: 60.5

Notre Dame’s playoff hopes were dashed last weekend with a 33-20 loss at Louisville. With USC visiting South Bend, how will Marcus Freeman’s team respond? USC, meanwhile, needed three overtimes to get past Arizona and stay undefeated. It was the third straight close call for the Trojans against teams from the bottom half of the Pac-12. The Trojans have had a lot of uneven performances while struggling mightily on defense. How will the Trojans fare on the road in South Bend?

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: UNC -3.5 | Total: 57.5

Miami is coming off a horrific loss to Georgia Tech where it failed to take a knee and run out the clock, instead fumbling away the game in the closing seconds. The Hurricanes have to try to rebound from that gut-wrenching loss and get their season back on track. That won’t be easy with the way North Carolina has been playing. The Tar Heels are 5-0 and QB Drake Maye is playing at an All-America level once again, and the much-maligned UNC defense looks much improved compared to last season when it was a major liability.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State

Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: OSU -3.5 | Total: 54.5

This is a big game in the Pac-12 title race. USC, Oregon and Washington are all undefeated. Both Oregon State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) and UCLA (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) have one conference loss, so the winner of this game will be in a much better position in the pursuit of a Pac-12 title game spot. The Beavers have an excellent running game but will be put to the test by a UCLA team that stifled WSU last weekend. During Chip Kelly’s tenure, UCLA has always been known for its offense. But these Bruins have been awfully impressive on defense.