College football scores, games, updates: Kansas State vs. Texas, Notre Dame at Clemson and more

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Texas at Kansas State - Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) in the second quarter of a Big 12 college football game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats on November 5, 2022 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and the Week 10 schedule is loaded.

Not only are there five ranked vs. ranked matchups, but there are also several ranked teams on upset watch with tough matchups against unranked opponents.

At this point in the season, there is so much on the line as teams jockey for position in both the CFP rankings and their respective conference standings. We're in for an action-packed day.

Here's what we're watching early on Saturday (scroll for live updates):

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas

Time: Noon ET | TV: Fox | Line: UT -4 | Total: 49.5

Can Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) survive another week without Quinn Ewers? Maalik Murphy will get his second straight start at QB in place of the injured Ewers. The Texas run game and defense paved the way to victory last week, and that may have to be the same recipe against Kansas State, which is part of a five-team logjam atop the Big 12 standings alongside UT. The Longhorns have no margin for error if they want to keep their CFP hopes alive