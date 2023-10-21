College Football: How to watch the Utah vs. USC game

Southern California running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) (Michael Caterina/AP)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 8. One of those must-watch games? Tonight's No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC game. Are you ready to watch the Utah Utes take on the USC Trojans? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Utah vs. USC match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 8 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch Utah vs. USC game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Game: Utah vs. USC

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Utah vs. USC game?

The Utes visit the Trojans on their home turf this afternoon at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Utah vs. USC game on?

Tonight's Utah vs. USC game will air on Fox, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 20

SMU at Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ABC

Mississippi State at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Rutgers at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN

Boston College at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Baylor at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Memphis at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 22 Air Force at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBS

Western Michigan at Ohio | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports

Norfolk State at Howard | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

South Carolina State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Holy Cross | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Brown at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford at VMI | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Georgia Southern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Akron at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Georgetown | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Bryant at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Northwestern State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Washington State at No. 9 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Northwestern at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

South Florida at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Pitt at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

North Texas at Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Central Michigan at Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Buffalo at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 9 Texas at Houston | 4 p.m. | FOX

Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Idaho State at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Tech at BYU | 7 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at UNLV | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Utah State at San Jose State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Appalachian State at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Utah Tech at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Weber State at Eastern Washington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Army at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC | 8 p.m. | FOX

Clemson at Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Georgia State at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Florida A&M at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Nevada at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | FS2

No. 25 UCLA at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montana State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Arizona State at No. 5 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: