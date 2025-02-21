Coaching changes stir up fantasy football landscape: What you need to know | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 27: Brian Schottenheimer is introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at The Star in Frisco on January 27, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The world of fantasy football is a swirling vortex of stats, projections, and unexpected twists. But there's one thing that can create waves bigger than any breakout season — coaching changes. As Matt Harmon and Nate Tice broke it down in their recent episode of "Yahoo Fantasy Forecast," four high-profile new head coaches are set to call offensive plays, and fantasy managers need to keep their fingers on the pulse.

The Bears’ gambit with Ben Johnson

Bears fans, rejoice! You've snagged Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, now leading the charge in Chicago. With Caleb Williams at the helm, Johnson plans to replicate some of the Lions’ success while tailoring the offense to his young quarterback’s strengths. Think play-action, more movement and exploiting deep throws.

“I like Caleb’s fit in this type of offense,” Tice said. “There will be more movement stuff, maybe downfield with Caleb.” Johnson is set to bring innovations tailored to his new squad, offering fantasy managers a potential boon if you have D.J. Moore or draft Williams. Expect Chicago's offensive rhythm to shift noticeably and adjust your draft boards accordingly.

The Cowboys’ old-school approach with Brian Schottenheimer

Meanwhile, in Dallas, Brian Schottenheimer's ascension to head coach promises a classic, run-heavy offense backed by inventive plays. The key is in the ground game, a component Schottenheimer excels at. The Cowboys’ revamped offensive line, bolstered by coaches like Klayton Adams, hints at a transformation which fantasy managers should monitor closely.

Expect an enhanced run game, potentially propelling Rico Dowdle or other backs into sleeper status. Schottenheimer’s approach might not be flashy, but it could be devastatingly effective. “Just a couple of moves away from optimism,” as Tice aptly put it.

New Orleans banks on Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore's new gig as head coach of the Saints could resurrect a flailing offense in desperate need of direction. However, it's the great unknown at quarterback — with Derek Carr's status up in the air — that complicates the situation. Yet the potential for Chris Olave to blossom in Moore's nuanced system keeps fantasy eyes peeled.

Harmon underscored the importance of tweaking Olave’s role, given his elite route-running skills. Moore's history with quarterbacks positions him to make noteworthy strides in New Orleans' passing game, impacting Olave’s fantasy stock significantly.

Jacksonville’s X-Factor: Liam Coen

Finally, let's head to sunny Florida, where Liam Coen's Jacksonville project is stirring intrigue. Coen, hailed for his offensive mind with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, teams up with Grant Udinski to set a bold direction.

Fantasy managers should note Coen’s creative talent deployment. “Brian Thomas Jr. might create his own role,” Harmon mused. With skill fits like Thomas Jr., Jacksonville’s offensive could headline fantasy drafts, opening opportunities for breakout performances.

What does this all mean for your draft?

These coaching changes don't just shake things up on-field; they ripple through the fantasy realm. For savvy managers, understanding these shifts is crucial to nailing draft day. Monitoring preseason developments, especially how these coaches handle their given personnel, will provide invaluable insights.

Keep an eye on Chicago and Dallas for ground game potential, and don’t sleep on New Orleans or Jacksonville to uncover breakout receiving talent. Change is the only constant, and smart fantasy managers will ride this rollercoaster to victory.

As excitement builds, stay tuned with insiders like Harmon and Tice who bring in-depth analysis, perfect for arming yourself with the knowledge needed to conquer your draft. For more fantasy insight, tune into the "Yahoo Fantasy Forecast" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.