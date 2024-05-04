Chris Finch will be on T'Wolves' bench for Game 1 vs. Nuggets days after knee surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves grabs in leg in pain after a collision with Mike Conley (not pictured) during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116 and win the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Days after undergoing surgery to repair a right patellar tendon, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will be on the sidelines for Saturday's second-round series-opener against the Denver Nuggets.

There was uncertainty about Finch's status after his collision with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley in the final two minutes of Game 4 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

Timberwolves HC Chris Finch had to be helped off the court after a collision with Mike Conley.



While Finch, who has been using crutches this week, will be on the bench, assistant coach Micah Nori will be in charge of huddles and communicating with players during the game.

"Feel pretty good, all things considered," Finch said Saturday before Game 1. "The plan was to try to be here all along — just see how I felt, day by day. And then figure out logistically how it might work being on the bench and with the other coaches."

If there was not enough room for Finch to be on the Timberwolves' bench, the plan was for him to watch from a suite while being able to communicate with Nori during the game. The team was able to set up their bench in a way that allowed enough room for the head coach to be near his players.