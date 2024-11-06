Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not limited at practice after ankle injury, should start vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 4: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to an apparent injury during an NFL Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won’t be limited at practice this week after he briefly went down with what looked like a potentially scary injury late in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Mahomes, who initially hurt his ankle in Week 8, aggravated the injury again in their 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Mahomes, while throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine early in the fourth quarter, suddenly pulled up awkwardly and started hopping, clearly in a lot of pain. He wasn’t touched by a defender on the play, either, and had to be helped off the field.

Here’s the play on which Patrick Mahomes was injured - before he began jogging along the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/zOoJFhMhqZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2024

Mahomes, however, was checked out on the sidelines and returned for their next drive without missing a step. He then mounted a game-winning drive in overtime to push the Chiefs to the six-point win and a perfect 8-0 record.

Now that he’s a few days removed from the injury, Mahomes said he’s in a good spot heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that they "won't have to back off" Mahomes' ankle at all, and that he won't be restricted at practice this week. So, barring any setbacks or issues in the coming days, Mahomes should start.

"When you have a little bit of a roll, it's a little bit sore," Mahomes said Wednesday of his ankle, via ESPN's Adam Teicher . "But I'm able to move around and look forward to getting out to practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on."

Mahomes went 34 of 44 for 291 yards and threw three touchdowns in Monday’s win. He has thrown for 1,942 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season. The Chiefs, who are the lone undefeated team left in the league, will host the Broncos on Sunday before traveling to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills next weekend.