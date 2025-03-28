Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom in Washington, D.C., bringing a sea of pink to the Tidal Basin: See the photos

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: The sun rises over the Washington Monument and blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin on March 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The National Park Service announced that March 28 to 31 will be the peak bloom for the cherry blossoms. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

It’s official: Cherry blossom season in Washington, D.C., has reached peak bloom.

"PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOOOOOOOOOOM!" the National Park Service announced in a jubilant post on X Friday . "It took one more sunrise and warming temperatures, but we're finally here."

The monthlong National Cherry Blossom Festival draws more than 1.5 million visitors to Washington, D.C., each year to see the spring spectacle of more than 3,000 pale pink and white cherry blossom trees that were given to the city by Japan as a gift in 1912.

The park service defines peak bloom as the period when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open, typically in late March or early April.

And the agency — which oversees the parks in and around the Tidal Basin, where most of the trees are concentrated — had been updating eager cherry blossom fans on social media as it approached the peak threshold.