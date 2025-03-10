Charvarius Ward, Colts reportedly agree on 3-year, $60M deal

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 12: Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Francisco 49ers defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have picked up a huge cornerback.

The Colts struck a three-year, $60 million deal with former San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ward, who helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIII, had 54 total tackles in 12 games last season in San Francisco. He missed significant time after his daughter died after a long battle with heart issues. She was 2 years old.

Ward had been very open about wanting to leave the 49ers this offseason, not because of the team but because of the trauma associated with California as a whole after he and his wife lost their child.