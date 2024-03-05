Charges against Colts TE Drew Ogletree dismissed in domestic violence case

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Drew Ogletree #85 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Domestic violence charges against Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree have been dismissed, according to court records filed in Hendricks County, Indiana.

Prosecutors filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss two felony charges related to the incident. According to ESPN, the charges were dismissed with prejudice.

A no-contact order that had been applied to Olgetree was also canceled.

No adverse action will be taken against Ogletree as the dismissals are unconditional.

In the State's motion to dismiss, prosecutors wrote that "subsequent interviews with all of the parties involved revealed information and evidence not provided to law enforcement on the night of the alleged incident. The evidence is insufficient to prosecute this case."

Ogletree was facing felony charges for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury following the Dec. 29th arrest. He was placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list and missed the Colts' final two games of the season.

Officers from the Avon Police Department were sent to a residence to deal with a domestic disturbance between two adults. ESPN obtained an affidavit that stated the first officer on the scene discovered the victim in an upstairs bedroom in pain. The victim, who was later taken to a local hospital, told the officer that Ogletree "body slammed" the victim to the ground during an argument.

According to court documents, Ogletree told police the victim attempted to hit him before he pushed the victim to the ground — something the victim confirmed to police.

Police say the dispute began after the victim broke Ogletree's phone.

This all occurred while Ogletree's son was at home. Ogletree turned himself in one day after an arrest warrant was issued.

Ogletree's agent, Brian Hamilton, released a statement on Tuesday.

"Andrew has always maintained his innocence and he has been fully exonerated. Andrew would like to thank the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office and the Avon Police Department for their professionalism and their never-ending pursuit of the truth.

"Additionally, Andrew deeply appreciates his family, friends and fans who stood by him during these proceedings. Finally, Andrew is forever grateful to his attorneys who believed in his innocence and fought tirelessly for today's result."

While the charges were dismissed, Ogletree could still be punished by the NFL. Domestic violence is a category in the league's personal conduct policy, which states "players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding (as defined in this Policy) are subject to discipline. But even if the conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, players found to have engaged in any of the following conduct will be subject to discipline."

Ogletree, a sixth-round pick in 2022 by the Colts, played in 12 games during the 2023 season.