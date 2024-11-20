Celtics end Cavs' winning streak, Maxey calls out Embiid & the biggest NBA disappointments

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Isis "Ice" Young to talk about some of the biggest disappointments in the league so far this season.

They start in Philadelphia, where the 76ers blew a huge lead to the Heat before having a team meeting where Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid for a lack of professionalism. Is Embiid upset about something else? Why didn't Nick Nurse or Daryl Morey get involved?

Speaking of disappointments, Tyrese Haliburton has been struggling with the Indiana Pacers this year. Vinnie talks about an injury Haliburton picked up when playing for Team USA in the Olympics before revisiting the trade that sent Haliburton to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Are we sure the Pacers won that trade?

Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic are two players that faced big expectations this season and, so far, neither one is living up to the hype. For Zion, the issue is staying healthy and staying in shape. For Luka, the issue has been a lack of effort and focus during games.

Finally, Vinnie recaps the Celtics' thrilling 120-117 win over the previously undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers and explains why the Cavs should still be excited about how they're playing. Also, maybe we should be making plans to be back in Boston for the Finals this year.

(02:05) - Turmoil with Joel Embiid & the 76ers

(18:50) - Revisiting the Haliburton/Sabonis trade

(24:00) - Biggest disappointments: Zion Williamson

(31:00) - Biggest disappointments: Luka Doncic

(36:10) - Celtics end Cavaliers' winning streak

