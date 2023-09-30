Carlos Rodón admits he turned his back on Yankees pitching coach during disaster start: 'Really embarrassing'

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon waits to be removed during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (Colin E. Braley/AP)

Carlos Rodón had a year to forget in his first season with the New York Yankees. After signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the team in the offseason, Rodón was limited by injuries, and made just 13 starts.

He saved his worst appearance of the season for last. Rodón was shelled by the Kansas City Royals on Friday, giving up eight runs without recording an out. Rodón allowed his frustrations to get the best of him during the start, turning his back on Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake during a mound visit.

Rodón admitted to that after the game, and called the moment "really embarrassing," according to Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The visit came after Rodón already gave up four runs. Blake came out to chat with Rodón after two more hitters reached base. Rodón initially appeared to entertain Blake before turning away and gesturing for Blake to go back to the dugout. The two briefly had a face-to-face conversation before Blake left the mound.

Following the contest, Rodón said he was, "Not in the right mind" and took the blame for how he acted during the mound visit. Rodón and Yankees manager Aaron Boone also had a lengthy conversation behind closed doors after the game ended, per The Athletic.

Blake was reached by The Athletic early Saturday, and said he had not spoken to Rodón about the incident. Blake said he did not interpret Rodón's actions as a "personal attack," but added, "You can't act like that" and, "We can't have that happen again."

Boone said he wanted to gather more information about the dustup, but said his first take was that Rodón's actions were disrespectful. Boone acknowledged Rodón had a difficult season, but said the team needs "better mound presence there."

In his final start of the 2023 season, Rodón faced eight batters. He gave up six hits and two walks, eventually allowing eight runs. Rodón failed to record a single out during the appearance. The Yankees lost the contest 12-5.

It was a disappointing end to a miserable first season with the Yankees. In 13 starts, Rodón posted a career-worst 5.74 ERA. He's under contract for five more seasons with New York.