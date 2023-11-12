Cardinals' James Connor activated off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

Arizona Cardinals running back James Connor (6) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (Darryl Webb/AP)

The Arizona Cardinals could be getting a massive infusion of talent back into its starting lineup against the Atlanta Falcons. On Saturday night, the Cardinals activated lead running back James Connor off injured reserve.

By doing so, it opens the door for Connor to return to the field against the Falcons. Officially, he's listed as questionable.

Connor suffered a knee injury in Arizona's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 10. He was placed on injured reserve and subsequently missed the last four games.

Before the injury, Conner rushed 68 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will definitively be back under center and making his season debut, after missing the last 11 months due to an ACL tear he suffered in December.

The Cardinals are currently 1-8 and hold the spot for the No. 1 pick in 2024.