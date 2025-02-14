Cancellations, resignations follow Trump's move to reshape the Kennedy Center

US President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes former detainee Marc Fogel (out of frame) to the White House after he was freed from Russia in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. Fogel, a US teacher detained in Russia since 2021 on drugs charges, was released February 11 after an "exchange" with Moscow, the White House. Trump said he hoped Fogel's release could mark the start of fresh ties with Moscow to end the Ukraine war. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Following through on a pledge made earlier this month, President Trump ousted 18 members of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' board, replacing them with a Trump-aligned majority that on Wednesday appointed him chairman "effective immediately."

The fallout from the changes has been swift, with prominent artists opting to cancel performances and some board members resigning in protest.

Philadelphia-based rock and soul band Low Cut Connie announced Thursday it was canceling a scheduled March 19 performance.

"I was very excited to perform as part of this wonderful institution's Social Impact series, which emphasizes community, joy, justice and equity through the arts," band founder Adam Weiner wrote on Instagram. "Upon learning that this institution that has run non-partisan for 54 years is now chaired by President Trump himself and his regime, I decided I will not perform there."

Similarly, Issa Rae canceled her sold-out show, An Evening With Issa Rae, at the venue after hearing about Trump's new role.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” she wrote on Instagram.

Musician Ben Folds, a longtime artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, resigned his post immediately following Trump’s installation as chairman. He was soon joined by Renée Fleming, the world-renowned soprano who had served as an artistic adviser at large at the center.

"I've treasured the bipartisan support for this institution as a beacon of America at our best," Fleming said in a statement. "I hope the Kennedy Center continues to flourish and serve the passionate and diverse audience in our nation's capital and across the country."

Shonda Rhimes, the producer behind the television hits Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton, had served as treasurer of the Kennedy Center's board after being appointed by President Barack Obama. She resigned within hours of Trump's takeover.

How Trump took over the Kennedy Center

In early February, Trump announced on Truth Social his plan to "immediately terminate" board members appointed by President Joe Biden, saying they "do not share" his vision. He then replaced them with a roster of White House officials, administration insiders and wealthy donors. On Wednesday, the new board appointed him chairman.

"It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees," Trump responded in a statement. "We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"

Trump’s new Kennedy Center board members include:

Usha Vance, second lady of the United States

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

Cheri Summerall, Wiles’s mother

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff for national security

Sergio Gor, White House director of presidential personnel

Allison Lutnick, wife of commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick

Pamela Gross, former White House adviser to the first lady

Patricia Duggan, major Trump donor

Emily May Fanjul, wife of sugar magnate and Trump donor Pepe Fanjul

Dana Blumberg, wife of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Mindy Levine, wife of New York Yankees president Randy Levine

Perhaps the most dramatic move was Trump's appointment of Richard Grenell, his former ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence, as interim president of the Kennedy Center — ousting long-serving Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter months before her planned departure.

The Kennedy Center board has historically been evenly divided between Republican and Democratic appointees, according to the New York Times. Board members typically serve six-year terms, and it is unusual for an incoming president to dismiss appointees en masse.

Trump's allies are likely to reshape the Kennedy Center's programming to align with the president's values, steering away from what he views as "woke culture," sources told CBS News. Already, the Kennedy Center has removed an LGBTQ Pride concert scheduled for May from its website.