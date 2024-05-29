Caitlin Clark outplays Cameron Brink for career-high 30, but red-hot Sparks overwhelm Fever from long distance

Los Angeles Sparks v Indiana Fever INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever is defended by Kia Nurse #10 and Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the third quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark had one of the best offensive games of her young WNBA career, but it wasn't enough for the Indiana Fever to overcome a spate of turnovers and red-hot 3-point shooting by the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks rode a 14-of-23 effort (60.9%) from 3-point distance to a 88-82 win to deny the Fever their second win of the season. Clark finished with a career-high 30 points alongside five rebounds and six assists. But her seven turnovers repeatedly cost the Fever as they attempted to thwart the Sparks' offensive onslaught.

Kia Nurse countered with 22 points while hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers to lead the Sparks offense. Aari McDonald added 21 points off the Los Angeles bench while hitting 3 of 5 3s. Cameron Brink, who was selected second in April's draft behind Clark, tallied three points, three rebounds and two blocks in a step back from a sensational start to her WNBA career.

After trailing at halftime, 37-32, the Fever took control of the game, 43-37 with an 11-0 run to start the quarter. But the Sparks countered with an 11-0 run to end the quarter sparked by 3-pointers on three straight possessions.

The Sparks then seized control with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to open a 76-63 advantage. The Fever would answer with an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 79-73, but they didn't have enough to close the gap down the stretch.

The loss dropped the Fever to 1-7 as Clark continues to face growing pains eight games into her professional career. The scoring that was her trademark at Iowa has come in spurts. But it's been accompanied by a high turnover ratio. Monday was the fourth time that Clark's scored 20-plus points with the Fever. It's also the fourth time she's committed six-plus turnovers.