Browns GM Andrew Berry would 'love' QB Joe Flacco back, expects RB Nick Chubb back

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco speaks during a news conference after their win against the New York Jets in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Joe Flacco made quite an impression on Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry in the month and half that he was with the team.

Then again, that's what happens when a quarterback comes in last minute, goes 4-1 in his five starts, including a four-game winning streak, and leads a team to the playoffs.

"We'd absolutely love to have Joe," Berry said Monday. "I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints.

"[Flacco] is a good quarterback, but it really depends ... on the availability and the cost."

The Browns brought the 39 year old into the fold on Nov. 20, after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a a season-ending right shoulder injury. Flacco was the fourth quarterback to start for Cleveland after Watson, P.J. Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson all took their turns under center.

In three of his five starts, the Browns scored 30 or more points and cruised to double digit wins over the Houston Texans and New York Jets. Against the Texans, Flacco helped receiver Amari Cooper set the franchise record for receiving yards (265), finish with two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

A few weeks later, however, Flacco and company enjoyed less success in their rematch against Houston, losing 45-14 in the wild-card round.

Berry didn't think there would be any issue with Flacco and Watson, who is expected to be cleared in the spring, co-existing in the same quarterback room, either.

"Joe, he played winning football for us," Berry said. "He did a great job of coming in and really playing at a high level. ... I believe that backup quarterback really is a top-30 position on the roster.

"Zero consideration. Zero consideration because of how both individuals are. It's not a concern internally at all."

During his end-of-season presser, Berry also addressed the team's standpoint on injured running back Nick Chubb. There's no more guaranteed money in his contract, and thanks to the three-year, $36.6-million extension Chubb signed in 2021, he's under contract through 2024.

The seven-year veteran was lost for the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a left knee injury, which has required two different surgeries. In September, Chubb underwent a medial capsule, meniscus and MCL surgery, and two months later, in November, doctors went in to repair his ACL.

In six seasons, Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns, and as a receiver has hauled in 123 receptions for 1,011 yards and four scores.

"No one in the organization, nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last time that he carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns," Berry said. "Obviously there are things that we'll have to work through, but [moving on from Chubb] would not be our intention."