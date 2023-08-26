Bronny James diagnosed with congenital heart defect, family says he will play again 'in the very near future'

2023 McDonald's All American Game HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald's All American Boys West is seen before the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Bronny James is on the road to recovery, and apparently might not have much longer to go.

The USC freshman and eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been diagnosed with a significant, but treatable congenital heart defect, which was identified as the probable cause of the cardiac arrest he suffered last month, according to a statement from the James family.

The exact nature of the defect wasn't identified, but the family said it is confident in Bronny's full recovery and a return to basketball "in the very near future."

The full statement:

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.

"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."

James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC's Galen Center. He was hospitalized and discharged two days later, receiving treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The 18-year-old has since been seen around Los Angeles, but questions remained about his future in basketball. Other athletes have experienced cardiac arrest while playing such as Damar Hamlin and Keyontae Johnson, and the James family's statement Friday indicates they believe he can join them.

The USC men's basketball team is scheduled to begin its season against Kansas State on Nov. 6.