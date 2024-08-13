Brandon Aiyuk deal to Steelers reportedly awaits decision from 49ers, who must be conflicted

San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - September 10: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers run after making a catch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have to be holding out hope that the Brandon Aiyuk drama ends up with them keeping their leading receiver.

Otherwise, a deal would reportedly already be done.

The Aiyuk drama has been going on for a long time, and a report on Tuesday indicates there are two possible outcomes: Aiyuk is traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers or he returns to the 49ers. Then again, as we've seen with this story, things can change.

The 49ers and Steelers have agreed to the terms of a trade and the Steelers are "in a good place on an Aiyuk contract," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The report said the deal will be done once the 49ers sign off on it. The other part of the report was that the 49ers have offered a long-term deal to Aiyuk, which he obviously hasn't accepted.

Based on the wording of that report, Aiyuk would already be a Steeler if the 49ers were ready to let go.

49ers have an offer to Brandon Aiyuk

This truth has remained the same throughout the entire process with Aiyuk, which started a couple days after the Super Bowl when his girlfriend suggested Aiyuk might have played his final game with the 49ers: San Francisco is closer to a Super Bowl title with Aiyuk than they are without him.

Teams in other situations might be more willing to trade a player who is not happy with his contract and wants out. But the 49ers are one of a few teams that can legitimately feel they're Super Bowl favorites going into the season. Trading their leading receiver from a year ago is a step backward.

When Aiyuk reportedly didn't show any interest in joining the New England Patriots despite a contract offer of $30 million per year or more, the 49ers had to notice. If it was just about money, Aiyuk wouldn't have dismissed the possibility of joining New England. If situation matters, nobody offers a better situation than the 49ers. And they have offered him a new contract.

Maybe there was a way for the 49ers' relationship with Aiyuk to be saved, and the 49ers might not be in a huge hurry.

Where will Aiyuk play?

If the 49ers don't trade Aiyuk and also don't agree to a long-term extension with him, Aiyuk doesn't have a lot of leverage unless he's willing to give up his $14.1 million salary for this season. While he's underpaid compared to every other receiver at his level, at some point he'd probably have to play for San Francisco this season if the 49ers draw a hard line.

The Steelers are hoping the 49ers give in. Pittsburgh is thin at receiver. Adding Aiyuk, who had 1,342 yards last season, would fix that issue. He's just 26 years old so he's a long-term option as well.

It's reportedly all on the 49ers at this point. Their chances of winning a Super Bowl this season will change upon the outcome.