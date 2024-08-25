BMW Championship prize money, purse: How much did Keegan Bradley earn for his FedEx Cup Playoffs event win?

We’re now officially down to just 30 golfers left in the race for the FedEx Cup.
Keegan Bradley, who was the last man in the field this week, picked up a one-shot win at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado on Sunday. That not only pushed him to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup standings, but earned him $3.6 million as part of a $20 million purse this week.
The BMW Championship, like last week’s event to start the three-tournament playoffs, offered a $20 million purse just like the signature events throughout the season had. But with only 50 golfers in the field this week, most golfers still walked away with a six-figure paycheck.
to kick off the playoffs, which earned him $3.6 million. It was Matsuyama's second win on Tour this season following his victory at the Genesis Invitational in February, which earned him $4 million. Matsuyama due to a back injury, though he's safely qualified for the Tour Championship.
Though he finished 1-over for the week on the back half of the leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler will still enter the Tour Championship at No. 1 in the standings. Scheffler, who has won six times this season, leads the field in the FedEx Cup standings by more than 1,000 points. Xander Schauffele, who won both the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, is safely in second.
Here’s how much Bradley and the rest of the field earned this week at the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship prize money, payouts
1. Keegan Bradley — $3.6 million
T2. Sam Burns, Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott — $1.503 million
T5. Cam Davis, Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim, Xander Schauffele — $728,750
T9. Chris Kirk, Alex Noren — $580,000
T11. Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy — $500,000
T13. Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Ben An, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark — $344,111
T22. Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Brian Harman — $229,000
T26. Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland — $177,500
T28. Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman, Collin Morikawa — $160,000
T31. Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap — $142,500
T33. Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthieu Pavon, Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, J.T. Poston — $119,667
T39. Justin Thomas, Stephan Jaeger — $102,000
T41. Davis Thompson, Adam Hadwin — $94,000
T43. Aaron Rai, Cameron Young — $86,000
45. Akshay Bhatia — $80,000
T46. Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat — $74,000
48. Sahith Theegala — $70,000
Both Hideki Matsuyama and Robert MacIntyre withdrew from the BMW Championship with lower back injuries, which cut the field down to 48 golfers.