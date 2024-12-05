Blackhawks fire head coach Luke Richardson after 8-16-2 start

The Chicago Blackhawks, current owners of the worst record in the NHL, have fired head coach Luke Richardson.

The team announced the move Thursday, also naming AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen as interim head coach. Blackhawks assistant general manager Mark Eaton will in turn become the interim head coach in Rockford.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson's explanation of the move:

"Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community," Davidson said. "As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward."

