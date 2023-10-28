In bizarre circumstance, USC misses field goal to end first half after halftime is over

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 USC at Arizona State TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 23: A USC Trojans helmet before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 23, 2023 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC’s final play of the second quarter against Cal came after halftime.

Yes, that sentence is correct. Let’s explain.

Trailing 28-17, USC was attempting to get into position for a half-ending field goal as Caleb Williams hit Lake McRee for a 29-yard game as time seemingly expired. While Lincoln Riley argued his case to officials that there was a second left on the clock, both teams headed to their locker rooms and the Cal band took the field.

Wow. This game is hilarious. After this halftime discussion with Lincoln Riley/Justin Wilcox, refs rule that USC had one second left on the clock prior to time expiring in the first half. USC will be granted one play at the beginning of the third quarter from where ball was pic.twitter.com/IDebCrliSm — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 28, 2023

As officials conferred, halftime continued. And when they decided that there was, in fact, one second on the clock. The officiating crew also decided to run the last play of the second quarter before the start of the third quarter instead of clearing the band off the field and bringing the teams out of the locker rooms for one play.

Officials have determined that USC had the ball with 1 second on the clock before halftime.



USC will have the ball to officially conclude the 2nd quarter when we return from halftime. — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) October 28, 2023

The unique circumstance led to USC kicker Denis Lynch getting to proceed through his normal halftime routine and practice the exact kick he’d get to attempt after halftime was over.

Cal can’t be happy that USC kicker Denis Lynch gets to practice the exact kick he’s about to attempt before the second half begins. I’ve never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/lk7di2cTOF — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) October 28, 2023

However, that practice didn’t pay off. Lynch missed the kick from the right hash as he pushed it too far to the left.

The missed kick allowed Cal to maintain its 11-point lead as the Bears officially started the second half with the ball. After he missed the field goal, Lynch went straight to the 35 yard-line for the opening kickoff of the second half.