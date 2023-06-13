Bills WR Stefon Diggs not at mandatory minicamp, which has Sean McDermott 'very concerned'

Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: Stefon Diggs #14 and head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills shake hands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs skipped the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, which appeared to surprise Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott confirmed the news Tuesday and added that he's "very concerned" with Diggs' absence, but didn't elaborate as to why Diggs decided not to show up. Diggs reportedly was at the team facilities on Monday for pre-minicamp medical testing though, according to WGRZ's Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci.

It's unclear as to why Diggs made this decision. He signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills during the 2022 offseason and he'll make $70 million guaranteed over the life of that deal, per Over The Cap. Diggs restructured that deal this past March to save Buffalo $5.4 million in salary cap.

He's also posted 1,000-yard seasons for five consecutive years and is tied for first with 338 receptions since the Bills traded for him in 2020. Diggs ranks fourth in receiving yards and fifth in receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons as well.

Financially and statistically, Diggs is doing well. So perhaps it's something else.

Dating back to 2017 — when he was still with the Minnesota Vikings — Diggs has lost in the divisional round of the playoffs three times and the conference championship twice. When the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC divisional round, 27-10, Diggs sent out a series of tweets that indicated his displeasure with the team's inability to win when it mattered most.

Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

He was also seen visibly frustrated with Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the Bengals game. Allen finished with only 264 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He did score the Bills' only touchdown on a one-yard run. Diggs, meanwhile, finished the game with only four receptions for 35 yards on a game-high 10 targets.

So while money or his role might not be an issue, winning could be.

Again, it's hard to tell why Diggs isn't at camp. It's probably not a holdout since his contract is among the highest at his position and it would cost the Bills $13.2 million to trade him. But Diggs still appears unhappy for some reason. Maybe he wants the Bills to load up on the offense with free-agent veterans... perhaps someone like receiver DeAndre Hopkins or running back Dalvin Cook?

We'll see.