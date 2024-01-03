Bills QB Josh Allen 'good to go' for AFC East title battle vs. Dolphins

If anyone thought a stinger would keep Josh Allen out of the season finale against the Miami Dolphins, think again.

In addition to the fact that he hasn't missed a start since his rookie season, the Buffalo Bills quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he's "good to go" for the AFC East title game.

Allen was injured on the final snap he played in the Bills' 27-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. To effectively end the game, Buffalo needed one more first down, and Allen got it on a four-yard rush.

In the process, he suffered a stinger in his neck. Backup Kyle Allen was inserted into the game for the final two snaps.

"[Allen is] still sore, we'll continue to take it one day at a time," head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. "But I anticipate him playing."

The Bills (10-6) have forced the issue by reeling off four-consecutive wins, while the Dolphins (11-5) have stumbled to close out the season. Whoever wins the game will not only win the division but also capture the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Miami will make the postseason no matter what, but the Bills would need a ton of help to achieve the same endgame with a loss. Buffalo has won the AFC East the last three seasons.

"We've talked about this for the last five, six weeks of how our season can go and what we want to do, and what we want to accomplish," Allen said. "And everything that we want to accomplish is still in front of us. But again, it's going to take a group effort ... to go get a victory on Sunday in a hostile environment."