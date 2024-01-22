Bills fans pelt Patrick Mahomes with snowballs after another playoff loss to Chiefs

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs dodges snowballs thrown by fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills fans have seen enough of Patrick Mahomes.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback left Highmark Stadium with yet another playoff win over their beloved Bills on Sunday, fans pelted him with snowballs from the stands.

The snowballs started landing as Mahomes ran past the sideline to greet some fans in the stands wearing Chiefs gear. Mahomes quickly turned around and was hit with more snowballs as he ran back onto the field.

Mahomes then turned toward the tunnel and dodged more snowballs from the stands as he skipped through the Buffalo end zone.

The onslaught didn't bother him. Mahomes was all smiles after leading the Chiefs to a sixth AFC championship game in six seasons as their starting quarterback. Kansas City won Sunday in a 27-24 thriller. Mahomes threw for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Travis Kelce in the process.

The pain of the loss for the home team was exacerbated by a missed 44-yard field goal attempt from Tyler Bass that would have tied the game with less than two minutes remaining. Instead, the Chiefs walked away with their third playoff win over the Bills in the last four seasons. Mahomes' Chiefs previously beat Josh Allen's Bill's in the 2020 AFC championship game and the 2021 divisional round.

Buffalo's been inundated by a deluge of snow courtesy of multiple blizzards in recent weeks, leaving plenty of snow in the stands for Sunday's game. It added up to a perfect storm of frustration and opportunity that some Bills fans couldn't resist.