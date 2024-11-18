Beyoncé to perform at halftime of Texans-Ravens on Christmas Day on Netflix

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Netflix’s first NFL games just got some extra star power.

Beyoncé is set to perform at halftime of the Houston Texans game against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, the streaming service announced on Sunday night.

BEYONCÉ



NFL Halftime Show - Ravens vs Texans



Christmas Day on Netflix pic.twitter.com/5WnkBTpWWw — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

The game will mark the second of two games that Netflix will stream on Christmas next month. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the first game of the day. The games will be just the third and fourth regular-season NFL games played on a Wednesday since 1948.

Netflix will also broadcast games on Christmas, a day traditionally reserved for a slate of NBA games, in 2025 and 2026. The service is fresh off broadcasting a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, though plenty of fans had issues actually watching the fight at home.

Beyoncé is a huge get for the NFL and Netflix for plenty of reasons. The Houston native will get to perform at NRG Stadium in Texas, which should provide for a great holiday moment for fans in attendance. She's also on the heels of her record-breaking "Cowboy Carter" album, which just earned 11 Grammy nominations earlier this month. That's the most that Beyoncé has ever received for a solo album in her career and matched an all-time record .

Beyoncé has performed at the Super Bowl twice in her career, too. She headlined Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans in 2013. Beyoncé also appeared alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars at Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in California.

Though this performance will certainly be shorter than her last two in the NFL world, considering the time restraints she’ll be under for a regular season game compared to the Super Bowl, the NFL is certainly going all-in on its first true Christmas Day endeavor.