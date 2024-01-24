Best fit for Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick + latest GM hires | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover all the latest news around the NFL head coach, coordinator and general manager hiring cycle. The duo start with Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh and whether or not it's time for concern that they haven't been hired yet. Dan Morgan has been hired as Carolina Panthers GM, which actually makes sense given his familiarity with David Tepper. The hire makes Jori wonder if Pete Carroll could be a good fit in Carolina. The Atlanta Falcons head coach search is rolling on, as they still seem to have a wide range of candidates. Fitz doesn't know if Belichick is a good fit in Atlanta.

The Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach and promoted GM Ran Carthon to Executive Vice President, showing their complete faith in Carthon to lead the organization, while the Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as GM, which both hosts see as a little lackluster.

Fitz and Jori finish the show off by going through the latest coordinator news, as the Green Bay Packers fired DC Joe Barry and the Chicago Bears hired OC Shane Waldron. The Bears conversation leads to talk about how the top of the 2024 NFL Draft could shake out and which teams are going to take quarterbacks.

1:40 - Are there ideal fits for Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick?

13:25 - Dan Morgan hired as Carolina Panthers general manager

22:15 - Atlanta Falcons head coaching search continues

27:25 - Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan as head coach

34:55 - Las Vegas Raiders hire Tom Telesco as general manager

43:15 - Coordinator news & 2024 NFL Draft talk

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."