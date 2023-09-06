Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he plans to play Week 1, not worried about contract: 'I'm ready to go'

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) participates in a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, Aug/. 30, 2023, more than a month after he was sidelined by strained right calf muscle.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File) (Jeff Dean/AP)

It appears Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's calf has recovered enough for him to take the field for team's Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"I'm ready to go," the quarterback told reporters on Wednesday, adding that he feels good about his ability to accelerate and stay mobile in the pocket.

“Yeah, I’m ready to go.”



Joe Burrow says the plan is to be ready to go for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/Agi0r4bVOn — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 6, 2023

The 26-year-old returned to the practice field on Aug. 30, a little more than a month after he first went down with a calf strain during training camp. He had to be carted away after pump-faking and getting out of the pocket. When he looked downfield and began to scramble, he began to hop on his left leg and positioned himself to sit down.

After completing 68.2% of his passes for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in three NFL seasons, Burrow was poised for a massive extension this year. After his injury, questions were raised about how those negotiations might be impacted.

Burrow addressed those concerns on Wednesday, saying that his focus is on football and winning in Cleveland.

He referred to the deal as "the last thing I'm thinking about right now." It's not a change of turn from his stance before the injury. After the Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262 million extension, Burrow made it clear that he never considered holding out.

“When it comes it comes," Burrow said of the deal on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.