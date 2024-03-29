Benches clear in Mets-Brewers game, as Jeff McNeil objects to Rhys Hoskins' hard slide

Second base umpire Jonathan Parra (121) restrains New York Mets' Jeff McNeil as benches cleared during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, March 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Rhys Hoskins is now playing for the Milwaukee Brewers after six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. But he apparently hasn't let go of the NL East rivalry with the New York Mets yet.

During the eighth inning of the Brewers' 2024 season opener against the Mets, Hoskins riled up New York infielder Jeff McNeil with a hard slide into second base to break up a double-play attempt. McNeil already had a tough play to make, fielding a low relay throw from third baseman Brett Baty, but Hoskins coming in spikes-first over the bag prevented a throw to first base.

McNeil immediately took exception to the slide and confronted Hoskins before second-base umpire Jonathan Parra stepped between them. As Hoskins jogged away, McNeil continued to yell at him, compelling players from both dugouts and bullpens to walk onto the field.

Players stayed on the field as McNeil and Hoskins continued to yell and point at each other. McNeil was hot and ready to fight, to which Hoskins responded with a crying gesture back in the dugout.

Looking at the play, McNeil was likely upset at Hoskins sliding into his left leg which was planted in the dirt. Yet Hoskins didn't run out of the baseline to collide with McNeil. Despite McNeil's objections, it appeared to be a clean slide.

The Mets called for a review, contending that Hoskins made an illegal slide into McNeil, but the umpires didn't overturn the call. Milwaukee's Michael Tonkin struck out the next batter, Bryce Turang, to end the inning. The Brewers went on to win the game, 3-1.

