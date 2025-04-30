Barcelona vs. Inter Milan live updates, score, highlights for first leg of Champions League semifinal

SEVILLE, SPAIN - APRIL 26: Pedri (8) of Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Lamine Yamal after a goal during the Copa del Rey 2025 final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid from the bench in Seville, Spain on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Barcelona hosts Inter Milan on Wednesday in a Champions League semifinal clash between two European giants trending in opposite directions. The Catalans arrive with momentum — winners of the Copa del Rey on Sunday and unbeaten at home in 2025. Inter, meanwhile, limp into Montjuïc on a three-match losing streak, scoreless throughout and suddenly adrift in Serie A's title race.

Robert Lewandowski's absence will sting, but Barcelona will carry the sharper edge up front. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal lead an attack that has scored 37 goals in 12 Champions League games (although 11 of those came from Lewandowski). Inter counter with a defense that has conceded just five goals in the tournament. Lautaro Martínez will need to do more than chase shadows if Simone Inzaghi's side want to survive the first leg.

Barça haven't reached a Champions League final in nearly a decade. This is their shot — at home, in form and facing an Inter side searching for answers. With a trip to Milan still to come, Barcelona know they must strike first.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. The winner after both legs advances to face either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the final on May 31.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Wednesday, April 30Barcelona vs. Inter Milan (3 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+/Univision/TUDN)

