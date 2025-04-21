Atlanta Hawks fire GM Landry Fields, promote Onsi Saleh

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Monday that they've fired general manager Landry Fields after a 40-42 season. Onsi Saleh has been promoted to GM and will oversee all basketball operations.

The Hawks missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year this season

“Every offseason we evaluate how we operate and ways we can improve our organization. As we enter this pivotal offseason, we have several complex decisions ahead of us, and we are committed to providing the human and financial resources needed to ensure that we navigate these decisions with a high level of precision and foresight. Adding an accomplished, senior-level leader to provide strategic direction and structure as well as partnering with Onsi and our talented front office is a top priority,” Principal Owner Tony Ressler said.

“I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor.”