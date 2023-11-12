Astros reportedly expected to hire bench coach Joe Espada as manager

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Bench coach Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros walks the lineup to the umpire as manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 serves a one game suspension against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on June 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are planning to hire bench coach Joe Espada as their manager, according to multiple reports.

Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired in October after the Astros were eliminated by the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. Baker managed 26 MLB seasons and led the Astros to a World Series championship in 2022.

Espada, 48, played nine seasons of minor league baseball from 1996-2006. After retiring as a player, he worked as a coach for the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees before joining the Astros in 2018.