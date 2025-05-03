Aryna Sabalenka outplays Coco Gauff to win third Madrid Open title

Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 3, 2025 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final as runner up Coco Gauff of the U.S. looks on REUTERS/Susana Vera

Aryna Sabalenka clinched her third Madrid Open on Saturday after a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over Coco Gauff on Saturday. The world No. 1 clinched her third WTA title this year with the win.

Sabalenka played the last three finals of the WTA 1000 tournament and equaled Petra Kvitova's record of three Mardrid Open titles, her previous victories came in 2023 and 2021. She also tied Gauff at five wins in their 10 meetings.

"I always enjoy fighting against you, you're such a fighter," Sabalenka told Gauff. "I'm super happy I was able to win this year."

Aryna continues to rewrite the record books ✍️



Her third #MMOpen title 🏆 ties Petra Kvitova for the most women's singles wins in tournament history. pic.twitter.com/AMw1kN85Jc — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 3, 2025

Sabalenka won her sixth straight match against a top-10 opponent this year without dropping a set.

She showed dominance with a four-game win streak without conceding a point to build a 4-1 lead in the first set. Although Gauff battled to close the gap 4-2, the Belarusian secured the set with another break.

Gauff went up 2-1 in the second set and built a 5-3 lead before double faults while serving allowed Sabalenka to break back. She tied the score 5-5 before winning the title in a tiebreak.

Despite getting outplayed, Gauff was gracious in defeat and praised her rival after the match.

"Incredible tournament, you're always tough to face," Gauff told Sabalenka. "Congratulations on all the success that you're having. Hopefully, I can be back in this position next year."

Sabalenka landed 69% of her serves, winning points on 68% and 75% of her first and second. Gauff landed 55% of her serves, gaining points on 57% and 53% of her first and second. Sabalenka had two aces and two double faults to Gauff's two aces and eight double faults.

Both athletes will have a quick turnaround as they prepare to compete in the Italian Open in Rome this week. From there, the clay court season will wrap up in the second Grand Slam at Roland Garros.