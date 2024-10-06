Arkansas upsets No. 4 Tennessee 19-14

Arkansas put together a game-winning drive without its starting quarterback and running back.

The Razorbacks upset No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 thanks to an 11-yard TD by QB Malachi Singleton with 1:17 to go. As Arkansas was draining the clock to score as late as possible, Tennessee appeared to let Singleton walk into the end zone.

NO FEAR pic.twitter.com/gBoJKTMqKy — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 6, 2024

Singleton’s run came after Braylen Russell powered the Razorbacks on the ground. Russell was in for starting RB Ja’Quinden Jackson, who left the game in the second half. Singleton, Arkansas’s backup QB, was playing after starting QB Taylen Green had to leave the game in the second half after appearing to suffer a knee injury when he was hit low while completing a pass.

Tennessee had plenty of time for a game-winning TD after Singleton scored and got to the Arkansas 25 yard-line on a deep pass. But Tennessee didn't get much further from there. Nico Iamaleava was pushed from the pocket on fourth down and ran out of bounds as time expired after he crossed the line of scrimmage.