Are Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns the best EVER Knicks scoring duo? | The Big Number

This week the Big Number is 50.3 which is the combined scoring average of Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns. Are they the best duo in Knicks history? Even better than Carmello Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire? Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive deep into several stats that prove just how dominant and efficient Brunson and KAT have been this season.

Dan backs up the Big Number with 4 more numbers that prove just how hot the New York Knicks offense is this season including the impact of Brunson + KAT pick and rolls, the Knicks’ offensive rating in half-court, points per game created via assist, and more.

Tom and Dan give an apology for cursing LeBron James with his coldest 3-point shooting spell for the Los Angeles Lakers and end with their picks on some Knicks-centric over/unders.

(1:35) The Big Number: 50.3

(13:47) The Little Numbers: 1.314

(18:42) The Little Numbers: 109.4

(22:22) The Little Numbers: 70.8

(26:58) The Little Numbers: 11th

(31:41) Over/unders scoreboard update

(35:13) Apologies Lebron James...

(38:57) New York Knicks over/unders

