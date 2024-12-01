AP Top 25: Ohio State drops to No. 7 after loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 30: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) stands on the field after the game against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 30, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State tumbled out of the top five after it lost at home to Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes fell five spots to No. 7 after the 13-10 loss to their rivals. Oregon, the lone undefeated team in college football, stayed at No. 1 ahead of Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia.

Texas beat Texas A&M in the first game between the two schools since 2011. Penn State will play Oregon for the Big Ten title after beating Maryland. Notre Dame beat USC to effectively clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff and Georgia needed eight overtimes to take down Georgia Tech 44-42 on Friday night.

Tennessee jumped ahead of Ohio State at No. 6 and the Buckeyes are followed by SMU, Indiana and Boise State to round out the top 10.

Post-Week 14 AP Top 25

1. Oregon (12-0)

2. Texas (11-1)

3. Penn State (11-1)

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

5. Georgia (10-2)

6. Tennessee (10-2)

7. Ohio State (10-2)

8. SMU (11-1)

9. Indiana (11-1)

10. Boise State (11-1)

11. Alabama (9-3)

12. Arizona State (10-2)

13. South Carolina (9-3)

14. Miami (10-2)

15. Ole Miss (9-3)

16. Iowa State (10-2)

17. BYU (10-2)

18. Clemson (9-3)

19. UNLV (10-2)

20. Colorado (9-3)

21. Illinois (9-3)

22. Missouri (9-3)

23. Syracuse (9-3)

24. Army (10-1)

25. Memphis (10-2)