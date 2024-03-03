Anthony Kim posts best round yet in return to pro golf, still finishes dead last

LIV Golf Jeddah - Final Round Wild Card player, Anthony Kim seen on the driving range during the final round of LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Sunday, March 03, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Matthew Harris/LIV Golf via AP) (Matthew Harris/LIV Golf/AP)

It's choose-your-narrative time for Anthony Kim, the former PGA Tour star who has just wrapped up his first professional tournament since 2012.

On one hand, Kim finished dead last at LIV Golf's tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 16 over par and a full 32 strokes behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

On the other, Kim turned in the best round of his return on Sunday, a +4 finish that was three strokes better than both his Friday and Saturday rounds. He played his final 14 holes in even par, a sure sign of progress.

Kim just barely missed a short par putt on the 18th that would have replicated his Saturday feat: terrible start, clean card the rest of the way home. On Sunday, Kim bogeyed his first four holes, then settled down and stayed level for the remainder of the round.

"Obviously it was a rough week," Kim said after the round. "I'm excited to be playing professional golf again, and I feel pretty blessed I have this opportunity."

Kim joined LIV as a wild card, meaning he'll play for the rest of the season as an individual, with the possibility of joining a team somewhere down the line. He'll tee it up next at LIV's Hong Kong event next weekend, and will play in the United States for the first time since 2012 at LIV's Miami event in early April.

"I'm definitely hitting the ball well," Kim said, "doing lot of things well. I know scores don't reflect that."