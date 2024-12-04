Andrew Luck reflects on shocking retirement 5 years later: 'A part of my identity died'

FILE - Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Andrew Luck's retirement is still one of the more stunning moments in recent NFL history. It was also not an easy process for the man himself.

Five years after the bizarre scene that descended upon an Indianapolis Colts preseason game, the former No. 1 overall pick reflected on the end of his career during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show." Luck was recently named the general manager of the football program at his alma mater of Stanford and had plenty to say about his relationship with football.

Specifically, Luck was asked if he believed himself to be "a football player or a guy who was really good at playing football."

Luck's answer:

"When I retired from the NFL, and I think I've noticed talking to other folks who have retired, I think no matter whatever the circumstances, it's difficult. Whether it's after college, after a short career or after a long career, it's a difficult and challenging process.

"There was a grieving period, and a grieving period because a part of my identity died, and that part of me was a football player, and that was a huge, huge part of me. Certainly, I was more than just a football player, just like everybody out there ... Of course, life goes on and daughters and family and other things begin to fill that void, but you have to fill that void with something positive."

Luck's retirement will always feel unique, and not just because of the timing when he was 29 years old. Luck was known as one of the most intelligent and friendly players in the sport, and his decision to give it all up invited difficult questions about the sport. For his part, Luck made it pretty clear the decision was about his own happiness.

The Colts were also widely seen as having not properly supported Luck through the years, a narrative the man himself strongly pushed back on Tuesday:

"I never doubted the support I got from anybody in the Colts building, including how we built things and what we did. I know I've played with teammates that were ass-kickers, that were great, that worked their butts off. If I got beat up a little early, it's because of how I played and what I did and how I ran around."

Luck had remained mostly silent in retirement, making public appearancesonly when he felt like it, but that changed when Luck took the Stanford job.

Now back in football, Luck is tasked with running every aspect of Stanford alongside head coach Troy Taylor. In addition to overseeing football personnel, Luck will deal with more business-side aspects of the job like fundraising, sponsorships and alumni relations