Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions reportedly agree to 4-year, $120M extension with $77M guaranteed

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 21: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

St. Brown, a 2023 First Team All-Pro, will get $77 million guaranteed as part of the new agreement.

Sources: The #Lions have a deal for one of the top young talents, agreeing on an extension for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. He gets 4 years and more than $120M with $77M guaranteed.



The deal done by @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG makes St. Brown the highest-paid WR in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/EIoBNU6jJw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2024

This story will be updated.